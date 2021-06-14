To simplify: Michael, Sonia and Darius have come into possession of a component of a device that a Greek madman (Antonio Banderas) plans to use to disrupt the European power grid, more as leverage, apparently, than punishment for a perceived geopolitical slight. Upset over E.U. sanctions on his country, Banderas’s Aristotle Papadopolous pursues our three heroes, hoping to regain the package in their possession, even as he himself is being pursued by an Interpol agent (Frank Grillo). Said package is linked, via a proximity sensor of some sort, to an explosive bracelet locked on Sonia’s wrist, adding not one iota of suspense.