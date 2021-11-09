The vastly different cameras used here — ranging from the amateur to the professional — can be distracting. But such optical variety keeps the narrative moving. This is a story about people first, but also about the way we see. And the visual hodgepodge of JR’s images reveals very different perspectives that affect the way we treat each other. JR explains, for example, that journalists often used telephoto lenses to photograph the residents of Les Bosquets, from a presumedly “safe” distance. By contrast, he used a 28 mm, wide-angle lens that required him to get right up in somebody’s face, creating a portrait that would fill the frame.