Set against the backdrop of World War I and its origins, the film is essentially a trippier, more hallucinogenic version of an episode of “Drunk History” — one that might have been imagined (or dreamed) by a brainy but bored high-schooler who fell asleep during World History class after eating magic mushrooms, only to wake up with a crazy, what-if story involving several historical figures, minor and major, from the early 20th century rattling around in their head. That story, written by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek, posits a revisionist theory about the causes of the global conflict, which only begins, in this case, with the 1914 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria (Ron Cook) by the Bosnian Serb Gavrilo Princip (Joel Basman).