Written by Damon and Ben Affleck — who portrays a manipulative, morally degenerate Count Pierre d’Alençon, under whom de Carrouges serves as a vassal — “The Last Duel” is clearly designed to speak to our present moment: Nicole Holofcener collaborated on the script, and her wry, observant humor courses through the film, as do acerbic nods toward the pride and protection, property rights and power plays that underlie ideas of purity and sexual rectitude. (“There is no ‘right,’ ” Marguerite’s mother-in-law, played by the fabulous Harriet Walter, insists at one point. “There is only the power of men.”) Director Ridley Scott evinces his prodigious gifts for setting a scene and purveying rich production values: “The Last Duel” looks sensational, with no detail spared for either the fetishistically layered costumes of the era (that chain mail!) or the graphic grotesquerie of battle (that spurting blood!). At its core, though, “The Last Duel” is less about the 14th century than our own, and how issues like consent, control and hierarchies of credulity haven’t evolved as much as morphed to fit new mores.