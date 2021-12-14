It’s been said that cinema’s foundation is built upon men looking at beautiful women: Here, Gyllenhaal smartly turns the tables, inviting the audience to see Nina through Leda’s eyes, at a distance, the better to project a narrative all our own. Thrust into the traditional role of object — albeit with an intelligent, even subversive twist — Johnson delivers what might be the most accomplished performance of her career, using her face, body, costumes and makeup to project everything she can’t say (at least at first). Colman is shattering as Leda, who is spikily self-protective and deeply vulnerable: A scene in which she refuses to cede her space on the beach to Nina’s family is a chamber piece of passive-aggressive subtext. The forces that have made her who she is come into clearer focus in “The Lost Daughter’s” frequent flashbacks, in which Jessie Buckley plays the young Leda with seamless verisimilitude.