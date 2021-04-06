A few years ago, Wim Delvoye persuaded the former owner of a tattoo parlor, Tim Steiner, to let the Belgian artist tattoo Steiner’s back with a skull, the Virgin Mary and other images, and to agree to sit shirtless in a gallery when called upon. The somewhat ghoulish work, titled “Tim,” has been sold to a collector, who plans to have Steiner’s skin removed and framed upon his death. (Delvoye’s résumé also includes the artwork “Cloaca,” a room-size apparatus, created in collaboration with scientists at the University of Antwerp, that mimics the human digestive system — down to the waste product.)

But back to “Skin,” which includes a cameo by Delvoye as an insurance agent charged with covering damage to the artwork — including, at one point, by pimples, in a scene that is both funny and actually kind of gross.

What gives the film its topical frisson is that the owner of the back in question, Sam Ali (Yahya Mahayni) is a Syrian refugee. Having fled from Raqqa to Beirut after he is detained for intemperate remarks made in the wake of the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, Sam meets a Delvoye-like artist, Jeffrey (Koen De Bouw), at a gallery he frequents for the free art-opening food. Pining for his girlfriend, Abeer (Dea Liane), an interpreter who has moved to Brussels, Sam needs money and a European visa to follow her there, and Jeffrey sees a solution. He’ll tattoo a visa on Sam’s back, and pay him, if Sam agrees to certain stipulations.

Those stipulations, which include exhibition at a retrospective in Brussels and other agreements regarding ownership of the artwork, render Sam something of a commodity: a piece of meat (or, more precisely, skin). The artwork, of course, is as conceptual as it is physical media. The questions it raises — sparked by Jeffrey’s cynical assessment of how modern society devalues people, particularly a refugee — imbue “Skin” with enough food for thought to make it something of an intellectual/philosophical thriller. (It’s also a love story: In Sam’s absence, Abeer has taken up with a Syrian diplomat (Saad Lostan) that her family has fixed her up with. It’s a loveless match, but that doesn’t mean it’s not complicated (not to mention somewhat predictable).

The more interesting complications revolve around the burden that Sam is carrying around on his back, and the increasingly onerous commitments he has, wittingly or unwittingly, signed on for. Scenes at a collector’s art party, where Sam is the featured acquisition, and later at an auction house, where Sam’s frustrations with how he is being treated boil over into the threat of violence, are the film’s most intriguing.

At times, “The Man Who Sold His Skin” plays like a cultural parody, but its aim is dead serious, and more sobering. The pathos and tragedy of the global refugee crisis is its target, not the pretensions of the international art market, and it, from time to time, delivers a sting.

Unrated. At the Angelika Film Center Mosaic; also available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. Contains violence and coarse language.