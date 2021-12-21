Wachowski gets us into Thomas’s updated world through clever feints and “Isn’t that … ?” sequences; the name of the shrink’s cat, Deja Vu, tells you pretty much everything you need to know about a film that takes the concept to new and not always welcome levels. In an early, rapid-fire chamber piece, Thomas’s colleagues debate whether to reboot the Matrix, debating what made it special in the first place. “Senseless violence is not on-brand,” someone opines. Wachowski even sneaks in a line about Warner Bros. deciding to make a sequel whether the original creative team agreed to be involved or not.