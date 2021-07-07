To be sure, comedy is how Gregory first came to the world’s attention, in a 1961 appearance on Jack Paar’s talk show. (He was the first Black comic to be invited to sit down with the host and chat after his routine.) That recognition followed an appearance at the Chicago Playboy Club earlier that year, in front of an audience of White Southerners, as Gregory recalls in an archival interview, that caught the eye of Hugh Hefner on account of Gregory’s ability to make audiences laugh and squirm at the same time with wry references to bigotry and the burgeoning civil rights struggle, all delivered with an urbane cool, a razor-sharp tongue and an ever-present cigarette. During an appearance on “The Merv Griffin Show,” Gregory uses the base of his microphone stand as a steering wheel, pantomiming how a Black bus driver might be forced use it to operate the vehicle — from the back of the bus.