Women can also drive, a development that is pointedly reflected in the opening sequence of “The Perfect Candidate,” which again finds Mansour contemplating the state of Saudi women and how far they have yet to go. As physician Maryam (Mila Alzahrani) drives to her small-town clinic, she’s first met with an almost unpassable unpaved road that mires her car and oncoming ambulances in debilitating mud. But that’s nothing compared with the sexism Maryam confronts inside the clinic, where an elderly patient refuses to look at her and demands to be treated by less qualified male nurses.