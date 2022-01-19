To be sure, the film includes some nods to world-building outside the claustrophobic home in which it is set, where a one-night stand leads to the sudden, awkwardly enforced togetherness of a young woman named Giovana (Renata de Lélis) and her nightclub pickup Yago (Eduardo Mendonça). For example: The government announces that food and other necessities will henceforth be delivered via drone and deposited into residences through a plastic sleeve attached to a hole cut in window glass. As for who is manufacturing all these life-sustaining products — and shipping them from what Amazon-like distribution center — the film leaves all that to the imagination. Presumably, workers who were stranded at their workplaces when the cloud hit are still there, punching the clock. (And maybe sleeping on empty warehouse shelves? Who knows?) As far as commerce and money is concerned, Yago, a chiropractor, can’t ply his trade, for obvious reasons. But Giovana, a self-employed web designer who works from home, turns into the breadwinner for two.