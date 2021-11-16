“The Power of the Dog” is an ensemble piece in which all the actors are working at the top of their game (even if Dunst is given relatively little to do except look desperate, dissipated or both). But this is Cumberbatch’s movie, one in which he invests his character with just the right degree of menace, casual erudition and unconscious grief. It might not take long for present-day audiences to figure out what’s at the core of Phil’s rage, especially when Peter comes into his orbit — but there’s still suspense to be found in just how the two men wordlessly navigate the shifts in power and perception that define their ambiguous bond.