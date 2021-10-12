The film includes many details you may not know, whether you pored over the round-the-clock news coverage of the 17-day operation at the time, as many across the globe did. That’s because, in addition to some of that news footage — artfully contextualized by new interviews with Stanton, Volanthen and the other mostly British divers — Chin and Vasarhelyi use reenactments with the original volunteers, shot in a pool in England’s Pinewood Studios. Perhaps most importantly, after two years of negotiations, the filmmakers finally obtained a trove of GoPro and other footage shot by the Thai Navy that only became available this May, after the film had been, in effect, finished. “We thought it would be 90 minutes of stuff,” Vasarhelyi told the Wrap, “but it turned out to be 87 hours of footage.”