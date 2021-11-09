She does the same thing in “The Souvenir Part II,” revealing the same keenly observant eye: Swinton Byrne’s Julie moves through a landscape that feels deeply personal to Hogg — the Hartes’ elegant couches casually covered to protect them from dog hair; Julie’s boxily generic starter apartment — and instantly recognizable. And, for a film about a young woman processing grief, “The Souvenir Part II” is studded with welcome moments of humor, especially when it comes to the thesis films Julie works on with her fellow classmates: Patrick (Richard Ayoade), whom viewers will remember from the first installment announcing that there are no great British musicals, is now working on one of his own, pretentiously describing it as “Movement! Music! Montage!” (all the while gesturing with his ever-present cigarette, surely a Gaulois). Another work-in-progress features every trope in the implied-coolness handbook, from the sleek femme fatale in a cherry-red sports car to her spike-heeled shoes and the gun in her hand.