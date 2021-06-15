As “The Sparks Brothers” vibrantly demonstrates, the Maels never let the ups and downs deter them from making art. Even more than an extravagant dive into pop arcana, this film is valuable as a moving testament to perseverance, uncompromising principles and incorruptible character. There are passages when their fans are remembering or extolling particular chapters of Sparks’ career when the viewer wishes Wright had asked the Maels what it was like for them — especially the heady days of overnight fame in the United Kingdom and what some observers describe as Ron’s insecurities about his brother’s sex appeal. (Why not ask him?) We learn next to nothing about their emotional evolution as individuals or brothers. Instead, Wright dutifully chronicles a stunningly long career that has enjoyed a recent resurgence with well-received new albums and a collaboration with Franz Ferdinand.