Based on the villainous DC Comics team, Gunn’s film essentially reboots David Ayer’s 2016 “Suicide Squad” using some of the same cast (though most of the returning talent is disposed of quickly). Gunn ramps up the carnage with a cadre of convicts recruited by mysterious U.S. government official Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, a 2016 holdover).
Pulled out of prison to take on a top-secret mission, this anti-hero sideshow includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie, also reprising her 2016 role), a deadly beauty in clown makeup; Bloodsport (Idris Elba), a killing machine who claims he doesn’t have any good in him but doesn’t want his daughter (Storm Reid) to end up in jail like her dad; and Peacemaker (John Cena), a Machiavellian brute happy to use his all-American power to save the world, even if it means killing countless men, women and children.
These mercenaries are charged with destroying the mysterious Starfish project, which threatens to control the minds of everyone on the politically volatile island of Corto Maltese. But does this American intervention come with ulterior motives?
The ensemble cast largely rises to the chaotic challenge, with Elba’s reliable charisma grounding the action and Sylvester Stallone doing all he can as the voice of Nanaue, a dumb humanoid shark. Still, with highly flawed heroes like these, it’s no wonder that CGI vermin such as Weasel (Sean Gunn) and an army of rodents controlled by Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) are more endearing than most of the humans.
What drags this “Squad” down to the dreary level of Ayer’s vision is the tone of Gunn’s film, which is more violent and less lighthearted than his “Guardians” movies. Despite needle-drops from Johnny Cash and Louis Prima, among others, the soundtrack doesn’t play like the mix tape that helped make that franchise so entertaining. And while the squad cracks jokes, the humor is dark and bloody, just like his cruel charges.
All this starts with promising energy, but Gunn’s script slogs through most of a dreary midsection. Still, by the final act it turns into the colossal monster movie Gunn was born to make, with oddly resonant spectacles that seem to refer to 9/11 (a falling tower) and the coronavirus (“Cover your face!”).
That may be too much trauma for some viewers to deal with right now. Even if the world is saved, it seems to come at the cost of innocence: Are superhuman criminals our only hope against such evil? If that seems like a suicidal prospect, that suits this bleak franchise, and “The Suicide Squad,” however pessimistic, scratches a thrilling midnight movie itch.
