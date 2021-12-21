As for Washington’s character’s hand, are we in his hand, or someone else’s? The appendage in question might more accurately belong to his wife — the legendary schemer, portrayed by McDormand with her usual flinty, unfussy directness — or the fates that continually shape events in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by way of spells, prophecies and Hunter’s shape-shifting avatar. Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created — with the help of Carter Burwell’s moody score and Corey Hawkins’s brief but impressive turn as Macduff — “The Tragedy of Macbeth” becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief. This stuff never gets old, in art or entertainment: an enduring truth to which this production attests with a dazzling combination of simplicity, poetry and unsparing insight.