Directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw travel to northern Italy’s Piedmont region to chronicle the peregrinations of a group of elderly men and their dogs, who for decades have harvested the delicate Alba truffle from the forest’s mossy corners. It’s a physically demanding job, and an economically marginal one, as their lumpish, dirt-covered discoveries make their way from ground to basket to middleman to market — and eventually to the most discerning kitchens in Italy’s finest restaurants — gaining monetary value along the way. The men themselves see little of this largesse; rather their pride comes from the brilliant dogs who sniff out the pungent delicacies in locations only they know. One of the most pressing questions in “The Truffle Hunters” is whether that knowledge — at once arcane and earthy — will be lost forever when this generation dies out, in the absence of young people interested in carrying the tradition forward.