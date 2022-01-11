With the original idea and co-direction credited to French nature photographer Vincent Munier, who is one of the two men (the one with the camera and the massive zoom lens), “The Velvet Queen” — beautiful, strange and without category — could be said to be about the very act of watching/looking. Munier’s co-director Marie Amiguet, whom we never see, but who is the one with the other camera (the one making the movie), is, in other words, watching the watchers. French travel writer Sylvain Tesson is Munier’s companion: the one with the notebook and many of the film’s big ideas, which include patience, waiting and modern man’s detachment from nature, despite our so-called dominion over it.