Reportedly, “The Woman in the Window” has been in progress for a few years now, rewritten and refilmed to accommodate confused test audiences. It’s now gone directly to streaming at a time when, like Anna, many of its viewers are cooped up, stir crazy and drinking more than they probably should. Had Wright brought his gift for scene-setting to bear on the story, that might have made “The Woman in the Window” at least a visual escape. Instead, he doubles down on Anna’s sepulchral interior life, making Adams look as puffy and dowdy as possible and filming her in dreary, dimly lit rooms that have all the appeal of a grimy aquarium. (Between this movie and her recent appearances in “Hillbilly Elegy” and HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” it’s past time for Adams to bring the catatonia phase of her career to a close; it has done her no favors.)