Written and directed by Joachim Trier — and nominated for two Oscars this week, for Trier and Eskil Vogt’s screenplay and for best international feature — “The Worst Person in the World” unfolds with a linear straightforwardness that belies its exuberant wildness. Ostensibly, the movie chronicles Julie’s attempts to find herself, a search that is complicated by her relationship with an older, famous cartoonist named Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), her ambivalence about becoming a mother and unresolved issues with her own family of origin. While Aksel enjoys the renown of being an avatar of pop-culture edginess (while preparing to have his comic book adapted into a mainstream movie), Julie works as a clerk in a bookstore, at one point writing an essay that promises to vault her into viral celebrity. It doesn’t, but the ideas she’s percolating — about the sexist taboos around representing female desire and physicality — will be revisited by Trier in some of the movie’s most dazzling and memorable scenes.