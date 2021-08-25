Written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Stephen Daldry, “Together” unfolds in seven scenes over the course of a year, during which the deaths in Britain mount (each sequence begins with a date and the number of covid-19 fatalities) along with free-floating anxiety, profound loss, unresolved guilt and unspoken neediness. Originally conceived as a stage play, “Together” often plays like a piece of theater captured on camera, with Horgan and McAvoy delivering their venomous, sometimes genuinely shattering soliloquies in long, uninterrupted takes. Daldry judiciously cuts away now and then, to capture Artie’s sadness and isolation, or to observe this bickering couple from a more conventional distance; these offer graceful moments of respite from what would otherwise be a monotonous exercise in displaced anger and mutual contempt.