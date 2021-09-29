That’s the background you’ll need for the sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” and it’s all the movie is going to give you. One of the “Venom” writers, Kelly Marcel, returns in a solo capacity (Tom Hardy also contributed to the story) and smartly skips the bane of the superhero sequel, refusing to retell the origin story. Instead, “Carnage” is the sequel to a buddy-cop movie, the kind where the buddies are getting irritated with each other and could really use some alone time. Eddie is tired of Venom (voiced by Hardy, in the better of his two performances) constantly badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs to win Anne back.
That story arrives in the form of Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a serial killer who is so unhinged that it doesn’t really matter that his backstory is a little muddled. During one of his stints in a prison for juveniles, he meets and falls obsessively in love with Frances (Naomie Harris), who has the power to emit literally earsplitting shrieks. During her move to a facility for “people like her” — mutants? Those with supernatural powers? K-pop fans? — she escapes and is killed.
Or is she?
Anyway, other things happen, and eventually Harrelson ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage: He’s redder, he’s meaner and he has way more arms. And the fight is on.
It’s a fun fight, to be sure. Marcel’s script sticks to the, er, script, but what it lacks in originality it makes up for with a streamlined story, a sharp pace — there isn’t a superfluous moment or a wasted scene — and quips galore. The same is true of the relatively small cast. Even the minor characters are well-developed, without a moron among them. Harrelson seems to be having a great time revisiting his 1994 “Natural Born Killers” performance and imbuing it with a heavy dose of camp. And Harris brings a terrifying edge to a role that, in a lesser script, would simply have served as motivation for Cletus.
Director Andy Serkis knows what people want and serves it up well; “Carnage” may not have the visual inventiveness and beauty of some recent superhero films, but who needs novelty when you get to see two giant aliens causing massive destruction to San Francisco’s already-overinflated real estate? Admittedly, there are flaws, but the biggest one is that the “science” of the first film doesn’t hold up in this one if you think about it too much. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Don’t think about it too much.
This sequel inhabits the same comfortably dumb space as its predecessor. If you liked the first one, you’ll like this one. It is more violent than the first, curb-stomping right up to the edge of discomfort, but the blood and gore is mostly implied. It’s fast, it’s fun, and buried within is a genuinely sweet story about friendship, self-acceptance and the importance of chocolate. After all, everyone has annoying habits. Just because you don’t like the tendency of the symbiote inhabiting your body to insert his opinions into your love life — and his teeth into someone else’s trachea — doesn’t mean you can’t, in the end, have a good time.
PG-13. At area theaters. Contains intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. 90 minutes.