The documentary “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump” states its thesis, unambiguously, in its title: That the current occupant of the White House is not fit for office, because, as argued by the film’s subjects, his malignant narcissism and other disqualifying psychological disorders. The talking heads include, chiefly, psychologist John Gartner of A Duty to Warn and attorney George Conway of the Lincoln Project, two anti-Trump groups. (Conway recently announced that he was stepping back from the Lincoln Project.) Directed by filmmaker Dan Partland, “#Unfit” is lively and often as funny as it is frightening, as it attempts to do a few things: Explain to the viewer how we got here, why it’s a dangerous place to be and how we can extricate ourselves from this morass. That last part is also encapsulated in a single word: Vote. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some strong language. 84 minutes.
Also streaming
After a man and a woman have an unresolved argument at a party, the still-fuming couple (Dan Fogler and Emma Bell) decide to restage the entire event — complete with other guests — to determine who was in the right in the comedy “The Argument.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 81 minutes.
Based on an actual case, “Conviction” is a French legal thriller about a man who is on trial — for the second time — for the murder of his wife nine years ago. Although the film “doesn’t dish out as many twists as one hopes,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, “it does deliver a captivating portrayal of how French murder trials work.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In French with subtitles. 111 minutes.
In the German superhero film “Freaks: You’re One of Us,” a mild-mannered short-order cook discovers that she possesses superpowers. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. In German with subtitles. 92 minutes.
Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch”) stars in “Lost Girls and Love Hotels,” a drama about an American in Tokyo who is trying to forget her painful past in the arms of a mysterious Yakuza (Takehiro Hira). The film is based on Catherine Hanrahan’s 2006 novel. R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains strong sexuality, nudity and coarse language. 97 minutes.
In the romantic comedy “Love, Guaranteed,” a lonely lawyer (Rachael Leigh Cook) agrees to represent a handsome single man (Damon Wayans Jr.) who, after 900-some unsuccessful dates, decides to sue a dating website that promises that its clients will find love. TV-PG. Available on Netflix. 90 minutes.
Hugo Weaving plays a Melbourne crime boss in the Australian film “Measure for Measure,” a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s tale of disguised lovers set against a background of racial tension, amphetamines and gang culture. Screen Daily says the film feels “more knotty than surprising, even for those unfamiliar with the source material and despite adding some twists.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 107 minutes.