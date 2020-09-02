Can it be entirely accidental that the protagonists of “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — another cinematic Rubik’s Cube from writer-director Charlie Kaufman (“Anomalisa”) — are played by actors with almost the same first name: Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons? Perhaps not, in this adaptation of a 2016 novel by Iain Reid that is full of tricks and head games and narrative slippage involving identity and time. The film opens with a 20-minute conversation in a car ride as a woman (Buckley) is traveling with her new boyfriend to meet his oddball parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis) for the first time on their farm. It’s a slow and philosophical opener, and a third of it takes place inside the head of the woman, who, over the course of the film, is described as being a painter, poet and waitress — as well as a graduate student in quantum physics, gerontology and some field of biology. Things will get weirder and more scary as this psychological horror story unfolds, like origami (and arguably more annoying, depending on your taste for Kaufman’s brand of heady, dreamlike storytelling). But for those who have acquired that taste, this portrait of a fragmenting psyche is beautiful, and sure to haunt your own dreams. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language, some disturbing images and brief nudity. 134 minutes.