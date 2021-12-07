Despite their crystal-clear relevance, none of these feel like soapbox speeches in a film whose greatest achievement might be its surpassing gracefulness, whether in the form of the performances, Kushner’s pointed but never polemical writing, or Janusz Kaminski’s extraordinary cinematography, which travels with swooping abandon through New York’s city streets, gives the dance numbers plenty of time to unfurl and, at one point, turns a rain puddle into a magical, even sacred space. Spielberg and Kaminski have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration for decades, but their work on “West Side Story” brings the partnership to breathtakingly poetic expressive heights. (Adam Stockhausen’s production design is just as rich, whether in the form of multicolored fabrics that form a romantic scrim in one scene, the latticework of fire escapes that serve as so many Juliet balconies, or the rows of comic books that remind viewers of the moral panic that the original “West Side Story” reflexively perpetuated.)