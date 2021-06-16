At area theaters.
Luca (PG)
Streaming
Age 6+
Sweet fish-out-of-water story about friendship, adventure.
“Luca” is Pixar’s film about two sea creatures who leave their watery homes to discover the wonders of the surface in a small village on the Italian Riviera. It’s a sweet coming-of-age story about courage, curiosity and friendship — specifically, that of Luca (voiced by “Wonder’s” Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer of “It”). There’s a bit of silly scatological humor (nose and ear picking), as well as occasional insults in both English and easily understandable Italian, like “trash,” “stupido,” “idioti” and “jerk.” Physical comedy includes injuries from stunts such as jumping off cliffs and trees, riding a bike and even getting in a tussle with another teen. Scared villagers wield spears and harpoons, and one even throws his at the main characters. Another character likes to use his big knife to chop up fish, much to Luca and Alberto’s dismay. Parents and kids who watch together will be able to discuss the movie’s appealing setting and its themes, particularly the importance of evaluating others for who they are, not their background or heritage. (95 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Penguin Town (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Charming nature documentary has death, mating, cheeky language.
“Penguin Town” is an animal documentary series about the penguin residents of Simons Town, South Africa. The show includes some scary moments, such as seals chasing penguins (and occasionally killing them), baby penguins under threat from predators and a mother penguin that never returns to her family (with the implication that she died). Much of the plot focuses on penguin pairs courting and mating, and the show is frank about the circle of life and the birds and the bees. There’s on-screen mating and narration about penguins “making more penguins,” and because the birds are anthropomorphized by narrator Patton Oswalt, older kids may draw parallels to humans. Language-wise, there’s some rude and cursing-adjacent language, but no actual curse words (with the exception of describing the species with their “jacka-- penguin” nickname). There’s some sexual innuendo that will go over younger kids’ heads, and some more direct language like “making out” and “hooking up.” The documentary series is interesting and entertaining, but parents should be prepared for scary moments and potential questions about mating. (Eight half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Skater Girl (PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Uplifting Indian tale has some violence, positive messages.
“Skater Girl” is an uplifting tale to enjoy as a family, with the caveat that younger kids unfamiliar with India may find aspects of the social context confusing or sad. They’ll also need to read subtitles as the film is shot in Hindi and English. The story is about a British Indian woman seeking her roots in a rural Indian village who finds a new motivation when she comes across a group of schoolchildren who have never seen a skateboard before. With the help of a friend, she gets them all boards and gear, giving them not just new possessions, but also new opportunities for exploration and growth. In securing land and funds to build a skate park, the woman makes a powerful case for the importance of giving kids, especially girls, such opportunities. The poverty of the village kids, who have all made their own special riding board or toy on wheels using scraps left behind and have never seen an electronic tablet, comes as a huge contrast to the relative wealth and surplus of toys many kids have today. Likewise, the treatment of girls and women in this Indian village may also come as an eye-opener: They have fewer life opportunities, and decisions are regularly made for them. The main character, teen Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), is forced by her father to miss school and do work and chores, and eventually she’ll be forced to wed in an arranged marriage. The father also won’t let his wife work outside the home, and he’s seen yelling, slapping and pushing his wife and his daughter. When she’s allowed to go back to school, Prerna doesn’t have the proper uniform or enough money for a textbook. The village has unspoken rules about different castes, including separate water fountains and friend groups. With so little, Prerna and the other village kids show care and gratitude for the few possessions they do have and all that they’re given. Prerna takes a big risk at the end to follow her dreams, and it pays off. Language includes “hell” and “shut up.” (109 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
