“Skater Girl” is an uplifting tale to enjoy as a family, with the caveat that younger kids unfamiliar with India may find aspects of the social context confusing or sad. They’ll also need to read subtitles as the film is shot in Hindi and English. The story is about a British Indian woman seeking her roots in a rural Indian village who finds a new motivation when she comes across a group of schoolchildren who have never seen a skateboard before. With the help of a friend, she gets them all boards and gear, giving them not just new possessions, but also new opportunities for exploration and growth. In securing land and funds to build a skate park, the woman makes a powerful case for the importance of giving kids, especially girls, such opportunities. The poverty of the village kids, who have all made their own special riding board or toy on wheels using scraps left behind and have never seen an electronic tablet, comes as a huge contrast to the relative wealth and surplus of toys many kids have today. Likewise, the treatment of girls and women in this Indian village may also come as an eye-opener: They have fewer life opportunities, and decisions are regularly made for them. The main character, teen Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), is forced by her father to miss school and do work and chores, and eventually she’ll be forced to wed in an arranged marriage. The father also won’t let his wife work outside the home, and he’s seen yelling, slapping and pushing his wife and his daughter. When she’s allowed to go back to school, Prerna doesn’t have the proper uniform or enough money for a textbook. The village has unspoken rules about different castes, including separate water fountains and friend groups. With so little, Prerna and the other village kids show care and gratitude for the few possessions they do have and all that they’re given. Prerna takes a big risk at the end to follow her dreams, and it pays off. Language includes “hell” and “shut up.” (109 minutes)