“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” is an earnest biopic about NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who had an unlikely path to football stardom, and his relationship with his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin). Content is mild overall. There’s some drinking (all by characters of legal age) at bars, parties, and meals. Language includes a few jokes about Kurt’s age, a couple of uses “dang,” and an unfinished “son of a . . . !” While there’s no off-field violence, the story of how a child became blind could be upsetting, as could a scene of mass destruction in the aftermath of a tornado that tragically killed many people, including two of the movie’s characters. While there are no overt love scenes, Kurt and Brenda kiss, canoodle, and make out several times. Families who watch can discuss the movie’s themes of gratitude, perseverance, and teamwork. The movie is directed by the Erwin Brothers, who are best known for their faith-based movies, including “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe;” this one is more “faith lite,” but the main characters are committed Christians who believe in their faith’s ability to guide their lives. (109 minutes)