Seal Team (TV-Y7)
Age 6+
Action-packed animated ocean adventure has violence, peril.
“Seal Team” is an animated comedy about a determined seal named Quinn (voiced by Jessie T. Usher) who assembles a platoon to fight back against a gang of sharks. Characters use insults (“stupid,” “dummy,” etc.), there are moments of violence/peril and some scenes could be scary for younger viewers. An electric eel is used as a weapon, as is a pistol shrimp. A character is eaten by a shark off screen, which is what drives the plot forward to stop the sharks. Another character is thought to be eaten by sharks but later returns. A couple of characters flirt and discuss their failed relationship. A minor character smokes a cigar. Characters use teamwork, perseverance and wits to outsmart the villains while also learning to overcome and forgive themselves for past mistakes. (100 minutes)
Mosley (PG)
Age 8+
Animated animal rights adventure has threat, cruelty.
The new Zealand-Chinese co-production “Mosley” is an animated adventure with some animal cruelty and scenes of threat. Central to the story are mythical farm animals called “thoriphants.” They’re depicted as being worked hard, even mistreated, by humans. With his family under threat, a thoriphant named Mosley (voice of writer-director Kirby Atkins) goes in search of a tribe of thoriphants who broke free from their human masters. There’s a parallel with enslavement and emancipation that could prompt discussions among families. Mosley is pursued by a tracker, and some scenes feature threat and violence, including falls from heights and a collapsing cave. The tracker fires arrows at thoriphants, and one dies as a result. There’s no strong language, but the phrase “serious as a heart attack” is used. The main thoriphant family is kind, loving and brave. The tribe elders that Mosley meets are at one point deceptive but overall kindhearted. There is only one major female character, Mosley’s pregnant partner, Bera (Lucy Lawless), who encourages Mosley to go on his journey.
The Book of Boba Fett
(TV-14)
Age 11+
Popular bounty hunter shows ethics in pulpy action series.
“The Book of Boba Fett” is an action series set in the Star Wars universe that stars one of its most popular characters. Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison (“Moana,” “The Mandalorian”), is a former bounty hunter and aspiring Tattoine crime boss who lives by a moral code that involves violence only when necessary. That violence includes action sequences involving martial arts and guns that pop up throughout the series. (7 roughly half-hour episodes)
