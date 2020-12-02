Available on Hulu.

Dear Santa (Unrated)

Streaming

Age 8+

Sweet seasonal documentary about the U.S. Postal Service’s holiday-giving campaign.

“Dear Santa” is a crowd-pleasing documentary about the Postal Service’s long-running “Operation Santa” program. Every holiday season, hundreds of thousands of letters to the North Pole arrive at post offices around the country. The film follows regional post offices from New York City to Chico, Calif., as they team up with local and national organizations, companies and people who volunteer their time and funds to make children’s and families’ wishes come true each year. While it might lead to some questions about Santa, there’s no iffy content in the film beyond a few scenes in which adults (and kids) discuss the hardships that make their holidays challenging, including a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes or the inability to afford both daily needs and presents. The featured volunteers are examples of compassion and empathy, and the letter-writers are all grateful. (84 minutes)

Available on various streaming platforms.

Godmothered (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Contemporary twist on fairy tale has mild language.

“Godmothered” is a contemporary twist on the traditional Cinderella tale. In this case, the story is told from the perspective of a slightly bumbling fairy-godmother-in-training named Eleanor (Jillian Bell). Glimpses of more adult humor — shots at a bar pool table, a euphemism for sex and a misunderstanding about sharing “needles” in an alleyway — will likely fly over younger viewers’ heads. Same goes for the movie’s subtext about fearmongering and trivialization in the news business, which is played for humor. What will stick is Eleanor’s sweetness and humor and her total belief in fairy-tale concepts such as princes, princesses, castles, carriages, magic, love and happy endings. All of which get thrown into question in a lighthearted way that’s meant to show kids that true love can come in many different forms and that happy endings aren’t only about a man and a woman getting married. Young viewers may also connect with two children who are struggling in the wake of their father’s death. Expect a few salty fairy-tale puns like “mother of fudge,” “son of a butterscotch,” and “oh my godmother.” Language also includes “idiots, “weirdo,” “freak” and “oh my God.” Eleanor has an allergic reaction to shellfish and has to be shot in the thigh with an EpiPen. (110 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

The Prom (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Star-studded, slightly edgy musical is all about acceptance.

The overwhelmingly positive core message of “The Prom” — which is based on the Broadway musical and directed by the creator of “Glee” — is to accept others, regardless of their sexuality, wealth, celebrity or heritage. But to get to that point, both adult and teen characters must work through their own prejudices and problems, resulting in some emotionally intense scenes, especially between parents and their gay kids. Still, the film is ultimately more comedy and music than drama. Midwest small-towners and New York celebrities find common ground, although both are stereotyped. Several characters are gay, with some stereotyping about what that means. Some mature themes come up in lyrics, including Christian messages, masturbation, virginity, narcissism, life’s disappointments and wanting to love whomever you please. Adults drink, and one character talks about controlling her “day drinking.” Language includes “s---,” “bulls---,” “a--,” “damn,” “hell,” “crappy,” “humping,” “MILF” and “castrated.” Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Kerry Washington co-star. (132 minutes)

Available on Netflix.