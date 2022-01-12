“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” is the fourth (and supposedly final) installment in the animated Hotel Transylvania series about classic movie monsters. The story focuses on Johnny (voice of Andy Samberg), who uses Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) “Monsterfication” ray to turn himself into a monster after Dracula (Brian Hull, stepping in for Adam Sandler) lies and tells him that only a monster can inherit the family business. But the device also turns the monsters, including Drac himself, into humans. Expect mild peril (falls from heights, etc.), lots of slapstick physical comedy (mostly at the expense of how frail humans are compared to monsters), property destruction and a fanged and red-eyed, rampaging gerbil monster. There are a few laugh-inducing shots of the Invisible Man’s bare bum once he becomes visible (one shot is especially large and looming), as well as some affection/kissing between couples, mild insults and characters drinking a toast during a celebration. “Humanizing” the monsters makes it clear that the characters are more diverse as monsters than they are as humans. But as with the previous movies, the story has themes of celebrating differences, accepting others as they are and the importance of teamwork. (98 minutes)