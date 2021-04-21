Available on Disney Plus.

National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot (TV-14)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Streaming

Age 10+

Powerful, inspiring docuseries shows women helping others.

“National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot” is a documentary series about women who’ve made an impact in other people’s lives. Hosted by actor Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), each segment shares the story of a woman — like Kelsey, whose twin sister died of covid-19 and who now runs a surf therapy group in Half Moon Bay, Calif., helping other women who’ve suffered through grief and trauma. Another woman, Kameryn, runs the only figure skating program for girls of color in Detroit, helping them find their voices and confidence through movement. The featured women’s experiences are intense and emotional and may be too much for younger children to process, but each one sets an incredible example. Tweens and teens may find themselves motivated to make an impact in their own communities after seeing these short but powerful stories. (Six 12- to 13-minute episodes)

Available beginning April 26 on National Geographic’s YouTube channel.

United States of Al (TV-PG)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Streaming

Age 12+

Drinking, innuendo in bland fish-out-of-water series.

“United States of Al” is a comedy about an Afghan translator (Adhir Kalyan) who immigrates to the United States to live with the family of his former comrade-in-arms, an American ex-Marine (Parker Young). The content is less mature than viewers might expect from a Chuck Lorre-executive produced show. One character expresses aspects of his post-service trauma by acting out sexually (like flirting with many women), but references to sex are soft-pedaled, and an observant Muslim character does not consume pornography and treats women with deference. One character is said to have a drinking problem after being suddenly widowed. We don’t see anyone drunk, but characters do drink beer at parties and dinners. Al, the observant Muslim, makes a point of driving when a friend has been drinking. Language is infrequent and includes “hell” and “damn.” There are references to war and combat, like when a character calls a battle a “meat grinder.” Characters sometimes mock each other, but family love is central, and family members support each other. Expect some iffy messages about masculinity, like when a former soldier says “Marines don’t cry.” (22-minute episodes)

Available on CBS and cbs.com.

Concrete Cowboy (R)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Streaming

Age 16+

Language, violence in beautifully acted coming-of-age drama.

“Concrete Cowboy” is an inspirational film based on the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” and stars a majority-Black cast led by Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin of “Stranger Things.” The cast alone is likely to draw viewers of a range of ages, but the film is most appropriate for older teens. Teens and adults alike swear profusely, including repeated use of “f---” and the n-word (as well as versions of “s---,” “a--,” “b----,” “damn” and “cripple”). Adults also smoke and drink alcohol, and teens smoke marijuana. The main character, played by McLaughlin, is at a crossroads, and the path he chooses will define his life. He’s getting into trouble with the police, and his childhood friend is trying to draw him into the dangerous local drug trade. Expect gang-like intimidation, violence and one upsetting deadly shooting. But he also has the positive influence of his father’s group of Black, inner-city horse riders, male and female, and he meets a possible love interest at the stables (they share one kiss). Characters discuss how Hollywood has “whitewashed” the history of Black cowhands, and they live under threat of their stables being closed because of encroaching gentrification. (111 minutes)

Available on Netflix.