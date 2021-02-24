Available on Cartoon Network.

Bigfoot Family (TV-Y7)

AD

Streaming

Age 7+

Lots of action, peril in animated film with a message.

“Bigfoot Family,” the European-produced follow-up to “The Son of Bigfoot,” aims to send a message about protecting wildlife and natural habitats from damaging activities such as deep oil drilling, but it also has lots of animated violence. Bigfoot (voiced by Alexis Victor) wants to use his newfound fame to make a difference in the world, and he lands on the environmental cause. An oil company’s chief is a lying, stereotypically portrayed impostor who doesn’t care at all about the environment — or human or animal life. Bigfoot’s teen son, Adam (Pappy Faulkner), just wants his dad around more, but when Bigfoot goes missing, he and his mom put their lives at risk to find him and bring him home. They face everything from guards shooting tranquilizer darts to situations involving crashing, falling, rushing down raging rapids, flying over waterfalls, confronting wild animals, killer drones, ticking bombs and more. When Adam thinks he might die, he records a goodbye message for his parents and his high school crush (they share a single kiss at the end). Language, including bathroom references, includes “damn,” “jeez,” “suckers,” “stupid,” “shut up,” “knucklehead,” “psychopath,” “insane” and “fool.” A man suggests that it would be “weird” to offer to accompany another man going to pee in the woods at night; another man seems put off by his male partner clinging to him following a motor crash. Stereotypical depictions of both Americans and Canadians. (88 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

100% Wolf (PG)

AD

AD

Streaming

Age 8+

Animated adventure has bullying, scares, potty humor.

“100% Wolf” is an animated adventure based on a 2008 book by Jayne Lyons. It has mild peril, slapstick violence, scenes inspired by classic horror movies, and potty humor. Main character Freddy (voiced by Ilai Swindells) is shunned by his werewolf family when he turns into a poodle. Freddy tries to overcome the odds, but the movie’s message of acceptance is lost amid its misjudged tone. The death of a parent features heavily, with Freddy’s father falling from a cliff. Freddy cries at the funeral and sobs under his bed with a photo of his dad. There are also several instances of bullying. For instance, when Freddy transforms into a poodle, he’s forcibly dyed pink as way of emasculating him. Some scenes mimic classic horror movies and might be scary for young children. Violence includes long fights, dogs biting humans and anger-management issues played for laughs. There’s a lot of potty humor, with “butt sniffing” dog jokes and a long sequence involving urine. When a character transforms into a human, he’s naked, and a hot dog is used to cover his genitals as part of an innuendo-based joke. (96 minutes)

Available on various streaming services.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (R)

AD

AD

Streaming and theatrical

Age 14+

Language, talk of risky behavior in intimate teen star docu.

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” focuses on the young mega-popular pop star, who still lives at home with her doting parents (and older brother/musical collaborator) and shuns all drugs and alcohol. Her parents demonstrate tireless love and are almost always present; Eilish says they’ve supported her at every stage. But the star also admits that she struggles to feel happy and that she’s engaged in self-destructive behavior in the past, including cutting. One of her songs talks about jumping off a roof; another, called “Xanny,” deals with people drinking, smoking and getting stoned. Eilish is upfront about her Tourette syndrome, which manifests in physical tics and once led her to bite down on a glass. She gets hurt on tour, suffering debilitating shin splints and tearing ligaments around an ankle. Her boyfriend is dismissive and absent, but it still hurts when they break up. Some of her songs deal with relationships, and Eilish admonishes her boyfriend when he admits he’s hung over and apparently drove himself home drunk the night before. Her mom says teens are rightly depressed considering the state of the world, though she also expresses concern about the message that some of her daughter’s lyrics could be sending. She intervenes with handlers when Eilish is under too much pressure or treated as more than a teen. Eilish points to hand-drawn pictures in her journal of penises and a “hairy vagina.” Language includes multiple uses of “f---” and “s---,” “d---,” “b----,” “hell,” “Jesus Christ” and “Satan.” (140 minutes)

Available on Apple TV Plus and in area theaters.