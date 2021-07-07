At the Cinema Arts Theatre; available via streaming on July 16.
Black Widow (PG-13)
In theaters and streaming
Age 11+
Strong women in ScarJo superhero film; violence, language.
“Black Widow” is an action-packed Marvel superhero adventure that takes place between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff, who worked for the KGB as a spy from birth until the dissolution of the Soviet Union, eventually becoming an Avenger. Here, she re-connects with her estranged sister (Florence Pugh) and grapples with her past while being pursued by a deadly new enemy. While a certain amount of suspense is removed by the fact that the film takes place before existing MCU movies (i.e., we know Natasha will survive), violence is frequent and often intense: Expect tons of physical fighting (often with knives), explosions, extreme moments of peril, shootouts and stabbings. Language includes “b----” and “s---,” and characters drink alcohol in moderation. The movie’s feminist story is ultimately about promoting women’s independence from men who believe that women exist to be used by them. Characters exhibit courage and teamwork, and there are themes of family that may resonate with viewers who’ve experienced adoption, foster care or feelings of abandonment. (133 minutes)
At area theaters; also available on Disney Plus Premier Access.
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Feel-good fairy tale rom-com has some language, innuendo.
“A Cinderella Story: Starstruck” (the sixth “Cinderella Story” movie) is about a would-be actress named Finley (Bailee Madison). The characters who are most successful and happiest in the movie are also the kindest to others. There are also positive messages about being authentic and true to yourself, knowing and valuing your roots, and taking chances despite the risk of failure. Expect a bit of innuendo in song lyrics, and there’s one scene in which a woman hits on her stepsister (who’s in costume) when she doesn’t know who she really is. Young adults kiss, and there are jokes involving having “balls” and a woman dressed as a man walking in on people in bathrooms. There’s some humor related to characters dressing in clothing typically associated with another gender, which feels outdated. Language includes “bada--,” “dammit,” “hell,” “crap,” “fricking,” “balls,” “poop,” “stupid,” “dang it,” “shut up” and “oh my God.” A running joke has people calling the main character “pig girl.” The film could inspire interest in more of the “Cinderella Story” series, and characters talk about and use iPhones and social media such as Instagram and TikTok. (96 minutes)
Available on demand.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 17+
Violence, gore, sex and language in so-so ‘90s homage.
“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” — the first in a trilogy based on books by R.L. Stine — is a horror movie in which a group of teens try to stop a malevolent force that’s made their town infamous for brutal serial killing. Expect lots of blood and gore, as well as constant profanity (“f---” and more) and sexual content. Characters are killed in a variety of ways, including with knives, guns, axes and baseball bats. Teens in a car pursue a school bus and throw bottles at it. The passengers in the bus respond by mooning the car, then hurling a cooler out the back door, resulting in an accident with injuries. There’s implied teen sex and masturbation, and one of the lead characters is known for dealing prescription pills. A character is brought to near death to stop the villains, taking rounds of pills that first render them high, then unconscious, and then temporarily dead. There are also jump scares throughout, including one involving a blowup sex doll. On a positive note, the lead characters, unlike those in so many horror movies, are diverse in terms of race, gender, class and sexual orientation. (107 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
