“The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is about the journey to find a whale that appears to have been all alone for decades, unable to communicate with others of its species. Drawing a connection between humans’ worries for the whale’s emotional well-being and our own feelings, the documentary looks at the psychology of why people care about saving a species — and what it says about the collective state of human loneliness. The movie’s central mission is daunting at best: The team is trying to find one elusive whale that hasn’t been heard from in more than a decade, that no one has ever actually laid eyes on, and that could be anywhere in the ocean, if it’s even alive. But the attempt comes with a clear message: It’s always worth it to follow your curiosity and seek answers. Teamwork, perseverance and compassion are also themes. A brief history of whaling is included, accompanied by upsetting images of whales being harpooned, captured, dragged onto ships, sliced and peeled. Other iffy content is minimal but includes a brief image of a person smoking in a crowd and mild language (“damn”). (92 minutes)