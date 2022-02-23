In theaters.

Age 13+

Swoon-worthy musical take on classic romance; some violence.

“Cyrano” is a musical retelling of Edmond Rostand’s classic French play “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Adapted from the 2018 stage version that was written and produced by Erica Schmidt (wife of star Peter Dinklage), it’s set in the 17th century and features pop songs, choreography, costumes and swoon-worthy romance that will appeal to teens and older tweens. Some differences from the classic: Cyrano (Dinklage) and his love, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), are childhood friends rather than cousins, and Cyrano is self-conscious about his height rather than having a large nose. Overall, the movie has strong messages about the importance of honesty and communication and presents an intentionally diverse version of 1600s Europe. Expect quite a bit of wartime violence, as well as street fighting involving swords and muskets, a man being hoisted by a noose around his neck, a fatal stabbing and a person being set on fire — but the movie’s musical elements help reinforce that it’s not real. While it’s worded in a way that children won’t necessarily understand, a woman is threatened with rape; she finds a clever solution, but her move results in terrible consequences for others. Language includes infrequent use of words such as “s---” and “slut.” (124 minutes)

In theaters.

Streaming

Age 8+

Throwback cartoon recipe adds a dash of sweetness; violence.

“The Cuphead Show!” is an animated series based on the popular video game. Its vintage-style animation and bouncy pace is modeled after cartoons of the 1930s, and its content is similar, as well. Rockets, cannons, gunpowder and explosions appear often. Characters fight and argue about small things, but the central characters ultimately care about each other. They sometimes meet others who lie, steal or use violence. Insults use mostly antiquated terms: “ding dong,” “oh, banana oil,” “dumb yokels,” “loser,” “punk.” There are also some spooky scenes. The Devil is the central villain and dwells underground while trying to steal souls. His head floats around, he has horns and he turns into a serpent with sharp teeth. His voice is more funny than scary, though, and he’s easily tricked. Between bouts of cartoon violence and name-calling, there are small examples of things like sharing, forgiveness and teamwork. (12 12-minute episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Streaming

Age 15+

Very dramatic reboot of classic sitcom has language.

“Bel-Air” is a reboot of the popular ’90s show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which starred Will Smith. The series, now a serious drama instead of a sitcom, has numerous instances of language, including “f---,” “s---,” “damn,” the n-word, “bulls---,” “a--.” as well as scenes including drug use and violence. (10 roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Peacock.