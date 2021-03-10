At area theaters.

Yes Day (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Book-based family comedy mixes silly fun, positive messages.

“Yes Day,” based on the book by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld, is a fun family comedy with both improbable plot twists and positive messages about communication and empathy. Just be ready for your kids to want their own “yes day” after watching. Parents Allison (Jennifer Garner, reteaming here with “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” director Miguel Arteta) and Carlos (Edgar Ramírez) suffer everything from indigestion and physical injury to jail-time and a waterlogged car and house over the course of the rule-free family day. But their kids also end the day feeling that their dose of freedom has maybe gone too far, allowing the film to send home the value of responsibility, natural consequences and healthy limits. Their teenage daughter in particular (“Jane the Virgin’s” Jenna Ortega) learns a scary lesson when she’s left alone and loses her phone at a music festival, where a lot of the older concertgoers around her appear to be drunk or high. The younger kids, meanwhile, are surprised by how carelessly their friends treat their home and belongings. Language includes “sucks,” “wuss,” “peeing,” “poopy-pants” and “skeegy.” The family in the film is bilingual, and parents and kids switch comfortably between English and Spanish. (89 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Kenan (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 12+

Some iffy humor and language in sweet family comedy.

“Kenan” is a sitcom about a father (“Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson) who hosts a morning TV show and has become a single parent to his two young daughters in the wake of his wife’s death. That loss is referred to both obliquely and directly, in jokes and in stories about her; the family learning to accept her death and move on is a central theme of the show. Family love is strong, and family members are there for one another when the chips are down, even if they sometimes gently mock one another. Jokes may touch on mature topics, like in an outtake from the sitcom where Kenan and his late wife met, when the two kiss in a comically sensual way. Many of the show’s characters are single; expect dating and romantic complications. Language includes “damn it,” “a--,” “hell,” “sucks” “AF” (stands for “as f---”). One character holds but does not smoke a cigar. Themes of communication and humility are evident in the way that family members solve problems and work hard to support one another. (Half-hour episodes)

Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC; also available on Peacock.

Ginny & Georgia (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 15+

Manic, mature mom-daughter series has sex, drugs, violence.

“Ginny & Georgia” is a series about a mother and daughter. It sounds a lot like the beloved “Gilmore Girls,” complete with the initials, bookish teen girl (Ginny), outgoing, beautiful young mom (Georgia), an adorable Northeastern town, pop culture chatter and copious junk food. The resemblance ends there — this series is much more mature and fast-paced. Within a short time after arriving in the fictional Wellsbury, Mass., 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) loses her virginity, smokes pot for the first time and shoplifts with new friends. She also intentionally burns herself and has scars from cutting. All the teens in the show seem to smoke pot (it’s legal in Massachusetts, they point out) and talk about sex frequently. Words like “p----,” “b-----s,” “a--hole,” “d---” and “s---” are used often. We see mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) drink wine, smoke pot, use a vibrator, steal when her credit card is declined and charm her way into a job in the handsome single mayor’s office. In flashback, viewers see abuse that Georgia (then called Mary) escaped as a teen. (10 roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Netflix.