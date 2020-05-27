Available via Netflix streaming.
Danger Force (TV-Y7)
Age 7+
Cheesy comedy spinoff has fantasy violence, no substance.
“Danger Force” is a spinoff of the live-action superhero comedy “Henry Danger.” The show has a silly sitcom vibe that may appeal to tweens and younger, but it’s not the best family watch-together pick. There’s some fantasy violence (lasers, things catching fire), and characters often argue with one another. The content isn’t very substantive, but kids who like this sort of thing will enjoy it. (23-minute episodes)
Available on Nickelodeon and various streaming platforms.
Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass (Unrated)
Age 8+
Family-friendly YouTube stars take their zany stunts on tour.
“Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass” is an original YouTube documentary starring one of the site’s most popular teams: Dude Perfect — five young men who go all out to challenge themselves, have fun and share their enterprising, bold skills with eager young fans. Dude Perfect’s entertainment inventory is made up of outrageous athletic challenges (i.e., basketball shots from sky to hoop), daring competitions between members of the team and slapstick comedy. The movie follows the “Dudes” on a well-attended, 21-city tour across the United States. The show is made up of some of their most popular YouTube videos adapted for the stage. Along with amazing athletic achievements, viewers should expect comic mayhem, i.e., “Ned Forrester the Rage Monster” flies into uncontrollable comic temper tantrums, destroying everything in his path, one member breaks a guitar over the back of another, all in fun. Some of their stunts probably deserve the standard cautionary note: Do not try this at home. The movie also serves to promote the growing Dude Perfect brand: videos, toys, sports equipment and other merchandise. (84 minutes)
Available via YouTube streaming.
The High Note (PG-13)
Age 13+
Female-centric music dramedy strikes an entertaining chord.
“The High Note” is an appealing musical drama about the complex relationship between aging superstar singer Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) and her ambitious personal assistant, Maggie (Dakota Johnson). A romantic subplot includes implied sex, but no more than kissing/snuggling in underwear is shown. Characters drink in social situations, and one gets comically drunk (she calls someone else to drive her home). Strong language isn’t particularly frequent but includes “s---,” “d---” and more. Grace’s high-end life is full of designer labels, including Dior, Louis Vuitton and others. Maggie dreams of being a music producer — a profession that still has shockingly few women — and the film doesn’t shy away from the challenges that women face in the music industry, including ageism and sexism (and, in Maggie’s case, a really demanding boss). But there are also strong messages about perseverance, loyalty and female empowerment. Overall, this is a great choice for families with teens. (112 minutes)
Available on demand via various streaming platforms.
