Age 7+

“ Danger Force ” is a spinoff of the live-action superhero comedy “ Henry Danger .” The show has a silly sitcom vibe that may appeal to tweens and younger, but it’s not the best family watch-together pick. There’s some fantasy violence (lasers, things catching fire), and characters often argue with one another. The content isn’t very substantive, but kids who like this sort of thing will enjoy it. (23-minute episodes)

Age 8+

“Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass” is an original YouTube documentary starring one of the site’s most popular teams: Dude Perfect — five young men who go all out to challenge themselves, have fun and share their enterprising, bold skills with eager young fans. Dude Perfect’s entertainment inventory is made up of outrageous athletic challenges (i.e., basketball shots from sky to hoop), daring competitions between members of the team and slapstick comedy. The movie follows the “Dudes” on a well-attended, 21-city tour across the United States. The show is made up of some of their most popular YouTube videos adapted for the stage. Along with amazing athletic achievements, viewers should expect comic mayhem, i.e., “Ned Forrester the Rage Monster” flies into uncontrollable comic temper tantrums, destroying everything in his path, one member breaks a guitar over the back of another, all in fun. Some of their stunts probably deserve the standard cautionary note: Do not try this at home. The movie also serves to promote the growing Dude Perfect brand: videos, toys, sports equipment and other merchandise. (84 minutes)