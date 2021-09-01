At area theaters; also available on Amazon.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13)
In theaters
Age 11+
Funny, poignant, thrilling MCU adventure; action violence.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the
action-packed origin story of Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). The son of the Mandarin (Tony Leung) — the superhumanly powerful leader of the underground criminal organization the Ten Rings — Shang-Chi was trained as an assassin from an early age. He abandoned his destiny as a teen to live a normal life, but his father sends muscle to force him home a decade later. As in all MCU movies, families can expect lots of sometimes-intense comic book-style violence. Most of it is martial-arts-based and involves heavy hand-to-hand combat, although characters also occasionally use guns, bows, spears and other weapons (and, naturally, things blow up). There’s a fairly large body count, frightening demonlike creatures, and a couple of deaths that may hit viewers hard. Language is infrequent but includes “s---” and “damn.” There’s less romance in this movie than other MCU entries, with the exception of flashbacks to how two characters met and fell in love (there are a couple of embraces and kisses). The film is notable for featuring a nearly all-Asian cast (including popular comedic actor Awkwafina), as well as for its messages of teamwork, perseverance and courage.
(132 minutes)
Titletown High (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 13+
High school football reality show has smoking, dating.
“Titletown High” is an unscripted series about a high-profile high school football team from Southeast Georgia that’s trying to win a state title. There’s occasional smoking, some bleeped cursing (as well as audible use of words like “damn”), and conversations about parental strife. Players sometimes get hurt on the field, and coaches yell, scream and loudly reprimand players. Expect lots of talk from the teen players about girls and dating. Logos for Nike are prominently visible on team uniforms, and additional logos for products including Pepsi, Gatorade, Adidas sports wear and Jeep also are visible. While expectations placed on the athletes are very high — football is treated like a business here — the show touches on teamwork, commitment and family. (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
He's All That (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 14+
Remake of ’90s rom-com has language and bullying.
“He’s All That” is a reworking of the 1999 hit “She’s All That,” featuring popular TikTok star Addison Rae in her first starring role. The movie’s ultimate messages are positive ones about self respect and creating healthy boundaries in an online world, but the film also has lots of strong language (“f---ing,” “s---,” “a — hole” and more), sexual references and some not-very-nice behavior among teens. Classmates cheat on each other and scheme to undermine each other. They bet on the challenge of turning a “loser” into a prom king, there’s mention of online and real-life bullying, and two boys engage in a knockout fight. Some characters chronicle their entire lives online, forgetting to live “in real life.” A girl walks in on her boyfriend “hooking up” with another girl. This is caught on film, and she’s demonized for her reaction, while the boyfriend’s popularity only increases. There’s a double entendre about “riding,” plus kissing, sexual references and innuendo. The main characters learn valuable lessons about themselves, and there’s some welcome diversity in their friend group, though most of the high-schoolers portrayed here are wealthy (one throws herself a massive theme party at her mansion, where kids come in elaborate costumes and drink “mocktails”). Another teen appears to be selling drugs on campus. (91 minutes)
Available on Netflix
