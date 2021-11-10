“Belfast” is writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s captivating drama about a young boy growing up in the 1960s during the religious conflict in Northern Ireland (a time commonly referred to as the “Troubles”). Though there are moments of violence as Protestants and Catholics clash, the movie is also warm and tender, since much of it is seen through the eyes of innocent schoolboy Buddy (Jude Hill). Catholics are bullied out of their homes by intimidation and violence. Firebombs are thrown, cars are set alight and windows are smashed. A mother and son are briefly held at gunpoint. Despite the danger, there’s plenty of humor, particularly involving scenes with Buddy and his grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds). But there’s also sadness, with a beloved character dying from an unspecified illness and Buddy’s parents (Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe) having to decide whether to leave their home to start another life. Strong language is frequent but, apart from one use of “f---ers,” doesn’t get stronger than “a--hole.” Although the movie doesn’t dive into the political and religious intricacies of Northern Ireland, it does a great job of highlighting the seriousness of the situation while remaining accessible to younger viewers. (97 minutes)