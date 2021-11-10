In theaters.
Belfast (PG-13)
Age 14+
Drama set in 1960s Northern Ireland has violence, language.
“Belfast” is writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s captivating drama about a young boy growing up in the 1960s during the religious conflict in Northern Ireland (a time commonly referred to as the “Troubles”). Though there are moments of violence as Protestants and Catholics clash, the movie is also warm and tender, since much of it is seen through the eyes of innocent schoolboy Buddy (Jude Hill). Catholics are bullied out of their homes by intimidation and violence. Firebombs are thrown, cars are set alight and windows are smashed. A mother and son are briefly held at gunpoint. Despite the danger, there’s plenty of humor, particularly involving scenes with Buddy and his grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds). But there’s also sadness, with a beloved character dying from an unspecified illness and Buddy’s parents (Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe) having to decide whether to leave their home to start another life. Strong language is frequent but, apart from one use of “f---ers,” doesn’t get stronger than “a--hole.” Although the movie doesn’t dive into the political and religious intricacies of Northern Ireland, it does a great job of highlighting the seriousness of the situation while remaining accessible to younger viewers. (97 minutes)
Home Sweet Home Alone (PG)
Streaming
Age 9+
Franchise returns with slapstick violence played for laughs.
“Home Sweet Home Alone” has a lot of comic violence. A couple (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) is trying to retrieve a valuable doll they believe is inside the home of a young boy named Max (Archie Yates), who thinks the pair want to kidnap him because his vacationing family accidentally left him behind. To fend them off, Max sets up traps that involve heavy flying objects, fires, explosions and pushpin-bearing darts. The two adults slip repeatedly on ice, sink into a covered pool, fall off a stone wall, walk on Legos, run into things, are nearly impaled by falling objects, drive their car into a pole and lose a tooth. The beatings are played for laughs, but the motivation for the couple’s desperation is financial hardship because of unemployment, and their economic problems are contrasted against other people’s wealth in the film. Both they and Max ultimately learn that family is more important than possessions or places and that home is just another word for family. Secondary characters are Black and Asian. Language includes a use of “bulls---” (left unfinished), “c--p,” “stupid,” “butt,” “cretin,” “idiot,” “flabby,” “boobie,” “heinie,” “monster” and some bathroom humor.
(94 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Misfit: The Series (TV-G)
Streaming
Age 10+
Candy-colored Dutch series has stereotypes, friendly vibes.
“Misfit: The Series” is a TV show based on a trio of Dutch TV movies that began with 2017’s “Misfit.” The show emphasizes creativity and unity: Students come together for a common goal (defying an overly stern principal who doesn’t appreciate music or dance). It’s said outright that everyone’s talents have a place in a stage show, demonstrating the show’s themes of teamwork, empathy and compassion, as well as the perseverance the students need to keep creating when they’re under stress. There’s no cursing, drugs, drinking, violence, sex or other mature images or story lines. Students divide themselves into cliques (called “squads”), and one in particular is consumerist focused, with talk about brands and luxury. But all the squads have respect and appreciation for one another. There are some references to crushes, girlfriends, boyfriends and dating. Two characters have a romantic attraction and flirt; expect a brief kiss between them. Students are diverse in ethnicity, socioeconomic status and race, if not body type, age or sexual identity. Adults are rare; parents always appear to be busy, and students are largely left to their own devices. Girls and boys are equally dedicated to singing and the arts. (Eight roughly
half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
