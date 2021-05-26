“Cruella” is Disney’s stylish but dark live-action origin story about the dognapping villain from Disney’s 1961 classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” Set in the early 1970s, it attempts to explain Cruella’s (Emma Stone) nefarious behavior in a way that will spark empathy in viewers. Think of it as “Wicked” by way of “The Devil Wears Prada,” with healthy dashes of Dickens and “Birds of Prey.” There’s very little iffy content in terms of sex, language or substance use (aside from one scene of implied drunkenness) — and a couple of punches and tackles are played for comedic effect — but this is definitely a murderous revenge story. Cruella’s life is in danger more than once, and a parent dies (partially on camera) as her child watches. The circumstances around Cruella becoming an orphan may be upsetting for kids who’ve lost or been separated from their own parents/families. Also, children bully young Cruella because she’s different, and both Cruella and her eventual boss, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), are wickedly funny — i.e. they’re mean and treat others terribly in ways that may make viewers laugh, but certainly aren’t kind. On the positive side, the film is notably more diverse than previous “Dalmatians” movies, and Cruella clearly demonstrates perseverance. (Oh, and about that dog coat? You don’t have to worry about it. At least not in this film.) (134 minutes)