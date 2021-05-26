At area theaters; also available on Disney Plus with Premier Access.
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13)
Age 14+
Skillful monster horror sequel has blood, peril.
“A Quiet Place Part II” is the sequel to 2018’s hit horror/monster movie “A Quiet Place.” Violence is fairly gory and graphic, though most of it is directed at monsters (heads exploding, etc.). A child’s leg is caught in a bear trap, with a bloody wound; he screams in pain. A baby is also in peril. Guns are fired, entirely at the monsters. There are also jump-scares, scary attacks and general peril and terror. A character softly says what could be either “goddamn it” or just “damn it,” and “Jesus Christ” is spoken once. A bottle of vodka is used to clean a wound but isn’t consumed. Sex isn’t an issue. The movie is skillfully made, with some amazing sequences, and its pandemic-related images may resonate more with viewers in a post-covid-19 world than they would have in 2020, when it was originally scheduled for release. (97 minutes)
At area theaters.
Elliott From Earth (TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 7+
Colorful cosmic fantasy has messages of tolerance.
“Elliott From Earth” is an animated fantasy series about 11-year-old Elliott, who finds himself traveling around space visiting planets with intelligent alien life along with his mom, Frankie, and dinosaur friend Mo. The show has an agreeably loopy tone; just about anything can happen from moment to moment, and what usually happens is that the main trio of characters visit a new planet to meet odd-looking aliens who turn out to have recognizable, relatable motives and dilemmas. Some scenes may be too scary for young or sensitive viewers; the show sometimes plays up the menace of new creatures or novel planets, with ominous music, big dark shadows, flashes of light and so forth, but it never feels as if anyone’s in any real danger. Language is kept to a bare minimum — “Those gosh darn lights!” is as profane as it gets — and there’s no other mature content to question. “Elliott From Earth” takes advantage of its scientific setting to transmit facts, too: the difference between types of meteorites, background on the Voyager 1 probe and so forth. Communication and curiosity are evident in Frankie, Mo and Elliott’s zest for space travel and easygoing attitude upon encountering new creatures or ideas. (16 11-minute episodes)
Available on Cartoon Network.
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 15+
Hilarious, mature Marvel comedy has sex, violence, chaos.
“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” is a stop-motion animated comedy series about a comic book supervillain (voiced by Patton Oswalt) that’s aimed at an adult audience. Most of the jokes are of a mature, sometimes sexual nature and include the words “sex,” “penis” and “condom.” A mural of a naked M.O.D.O.K., with his private parts censored, also appears. Strong language includes variations on “s---” and “a--,” as well as “hell,” “p---ed” and the phrase “suck it.” Expect plenty of bloody violence, with characters’ limbs being cut off, their heads getting eaten by monsters, and meeting other gory ends. A number of animals, including a bird, bunny and lab rat, meet similarly graphic fates. While the series is animated, the stop-motion style actually makes the blood more pronounced. There’s a reference to vaping, and glasses filled with wine appear in a restaurant. Other potentially sensitive topics include torture, suicide, divorce and bullying (10 roughly 25-minute episodes)
Available on Hulu.
