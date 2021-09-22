“My Little Pony: A New Generation” has very positive messages about accepting others and rejecting stereotypes and intolerance. There’s a bit of animated violence/peril that could frighten very young kids, including ponies nearly falling off cliffs or out of second-story buildings, a military-style robot attacking defenseless ponies and characters being chased, pursued or imprisoned. Earth ponies believe that unicorns can “zap” them with their “horn lasers” and “fry” their brains, and all the different pony communities are suspicious and fearful of each other. A group of fillies demonstrates compassion and courage in going against mainstream thinking to show that judging others without firsthand knowledge or experience is a mistake; openness and friendship are better than fear and distrust. In that sense, the film conveys that education about other people, places and cultures can diminish misunderstandings and avoid unwarranted confrontations. Language is limited to childish taunts such as “stupid” and “brute,” and the word “butt” is used in both song and dialogue. The film is built around the Hasbro brand and may inspire interest in further “My Little Pony” merchandising and products. (90 minutes)