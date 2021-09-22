In theaters.
My Little Pony: A New Generation (PG)
Streaming
Age 5+
Sweet tale of acceptance has some mildly scary scenes.
“My Little Pony: A New Generation” has very positive messages about accepting others and rejecting stereotypes and intolerance. There’s a bit of animated violence/peril that could frighten very young kids, including ponies nearly falling off cliffs or out of second-story buildings, a military-style robot attacking defenseless ponies and characters being chased, pursued or imprisoned. Earth ponies believe that unicorns can “zap” them with their “horn lasers” and “fry” their brains, and all the different pony communities are suspicious and fearful of each other. A group of fillies demonstrates compassion and courage in going against mainstream thinking to show that judging others without firsthand knowledge or experience is a mistake; openness and friendship are better than fear and distrust. In that sense, the film conveys that education about other people, places and cultures can diminish misunderstandings and avoid unwarranted confrontations. Language is limited to childish taunts such as “stupid” and “brute,” and the word “butt” is used in both song and dialogue. The film is built around the Hasbro brand and may inspire interest in further “My Little Pony” merchandising and products. (90 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
The Smurfs (Rating)
Streaming
Age 5+
Reboot of ’80s show focuses on pratfalls, not clever plots
“The Smurfs” is a reboot of the popular cartoon series that launched in the 1980s. This version has more action, more perilous moments and less character buildup. The Smurfs’ community is male-dominated, with an alpha female named Smurfette, who’s gained some martial arts skills in this series. But her character is still admired and pursued by the male population, and she gives kisses as a reward for heroism or for special occasions. There are new female Smurfs, but the crowd is mostly male. The villain, Gargamel, uses trickery and sometimes magic to try to capture Smurfs. His threat is largely played for comic effect. (11-minute episodes)
Available on Nickelodeon and nick.com.
Birds of Paradise (R)
Streaming
Age 15+
Dancers vie for spot in ballet company; language, sex
“Birds of Paradise” is a drama based on A.K. Small’s book “Bright Burning Stars” about two young dancers vying for a contract with a prestigious Paris ballet company. The story’s emphasis is on the dark side of the dance world, so drugs, smoking, rivalries, treachery, sabotage, hard-nosed teachers, eating disorders, suicide and unwanted pregnancy power the plot. Dancers take uppers and downers and snort what seems to be cocaine. A drug-fueled suicide haunts the players, and there’s a threesome and the hint of incest. Bare breasts are shown briefly. Language includes “f---,” “s---,” “b------” and “pee.” It’s implied that a student kills a rat at the request of a manipulative teacher. (113 minutes)
Available on Amazon.
