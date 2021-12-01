“Encounter” is a mature sci-fi thriller that touches on themes related to mental health and family relationships. Riz Ahmed stars as former Marine Malik Khan, who, after a two-year absence, reappears at his ex-wife’s home and runs off with their young sons. But it quickly becomes apparent that Malik is convinced that the world has been invaded by “nonterrestrial microorganisms” and is determined to get his sons to safety. Malik appears to be living with an undiagnosed mental health issue that causes him to act irrationally, often putting both himself and his sons in danger. The three find themselves involved in gunfights on a number of occasions and although there are no deaths, there are bloody injuries. In one scene, a bullet is removed from a wound with a knife. Despite their stressful situation, the father-son relationships are loving, as is the one between the two brothers, Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada). They look out for each other and stand up to their father when necessary. Expect horror-like moments, as when a man opens his mouth to reveal a mouth full of parasites. Variants of “f---” are used throughout, as well as words like “s---” and “a--hole.” (108 minutes)