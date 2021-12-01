At area theaters, available Dec. 10 on Amazon.
Wolf (R)
Age 15
Art-house drama has mental and physical abuse, nudity.
“Wolf” is an art-house drama about species dysphoria, a disorder in which people believe they’re animals. It has adult themes, nudity, and distressing scenes, and the overall tone is dark (with occasional mild humor) and the pace fairly slow. Main character Jacob (George MacKay) is convinced that he’s a wolf and is subsequently sent to a psychological facility to be treated. The treatment Jacob and the other patients receive is often abusive, physically and mentally, and there’s cruelty and violence. This includes characters being locked in a cage and poked with electric animal prods. There are a few instances of the word “f---” in one scene, but no strong language elsewhere. Nudity and sexual touching are shown, with the implication of further sexual acts off-screen. Lily-Rose Depp co-stars. (98 minutes)
At area theaters.
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 5+
Delightful, fast-paced special is a treat for the whole family.
“Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” is a holiday special featuring Shaun the Sheep’s Christmastime adventures at home and in the city. As usual for an Aardman (“Wallace & Gromit,” “Shaun the Sheep”) production, this dialogue-free treat is filled with creative delights, gorgeous stop-motion animation and oodles of delightful details. There are also some funny modern twists, like when the farmer’s online cooking video starts buffering (causing him to add salt about 30 times); smartphones and a Roomba-type vacuum also play roles. A character comically has his last tooth knocked out, and there’s some peril and pratfalls during Shaun’s adventure in the city — but no one is truly hurt. A main plot point involves a sheep child being separated from his family. The farmer appears to be selling his potent home-brewed ale at the holiday fair. This short but fast-paced special is the perfect whole-family (even teens will find themselves charmed by it!) holiday viewing experience. (30 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Animated book adaptation has bullying, some gross humor.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is an animated comedy based on Jeff Kinney’s phenomenally popular book series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and is independent from the earlier live-action films. Expect the same kind of sometimes-gross humor as in the books, as well as tween and teen bullies and childish taunts (“moron,” “jerk,” “idiot,” “stupid,” “what the heck,” etc.). Kids fly off bikes, and one breaks his arm. Bullies threaten, insult, throw food, push, slap, force others to eat something gross and punch a younger child. A boy puts his hand on another kid’s booger and sees boys sitting on toilets at school. Kids wander into scary-looking woods on Halloween and get chased by water balloon-throwing teens in a pickup truck (it ends in an injury-free crash). Still, despite some mean behavior, the two main characters learn lessons about doing what’s right and prioritizing friendship over reputation. (58 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
