“Pink: All I Know So Far” is a documentary about the well-known singer and how she juggles being a mother with putting on a world tour. The film offers a positive portrayal of a woman who’s managing a high-profile career involving a team of hundreds of people and, at the same time, is a mom who’s deeply bonded with and present for her young kids. Pink talks about leading by example and working hard, setting a high bar for herself as “boss” so others will follow. She demonstrates gratitude to her husband, ensemble and fans, and perseverance in putting on physically challenging concerts, then coming home and being fully there for her kids. Her lyrics and public persona embody inclusivity, and she seems to inspire and encourage her fans in many ways. Her husband is portrayed as a loving, involved father who had his own stellar career and now supports his wife in hers. Archival footage shows Pink being dragged offstage when a harness malfunctioned, injuring her. She talks about the trauma of that experience, and it might be on viewers’ mind later whenever she steps into a harness or prays before a concert for “safety” for her team and their “apparatuses.” Language includes multiple variations of “f---,” as well as “s---,” “b----,” “damn” and “a--.” Pink, her husband and members of her tour entourage drink wine, champagne and beer regularly at meals and events. In one concert scene, Pink suggestively rearranges her breasts inside a tight suit. In a conversation, there’s mention of a blowup doll. Pink reads a letter from a fan who found the courage to come out thanks to the star’s confidence and support for members of the LGBTQ community. (99 minutes)