At area theaters.
Pink: All I Know So Far (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 14+
Intimate music doc has positive messages, cursing, drinking.
“Pink: All I Know So Far” is a documentary about the well-known singer and how she juggles being a mother with putting on a world tour. The film offers a positive portrayal of a woman who’s managing a high-profile career involving a team of hundreds of people and, at the same time, is a mom who’s deeply bonded with and present for her young kids. Pink talks about leading by example and working hard, setting a high bar for herself as “boss” so others will follow. She demonstrates gratitude to her husband, ensemble and fans, and perseverance in putting on physically challenging concerts, then coming home and being fully there for her kids. Her lyrics and public persona embody inclusivity, and she seems to inspire and encourage her fans in many ways. Her husband is portrayed as a loving, involved father who had his own stellar career and now supports his wife in hers. Archival footage shows Pink being dragged offstage when a harness malfunctioned, injuring her. She talks about the trauma of that experience, and it might be on viewers’ mind later whenever she steps into a harness or prays before a concert for “safety” for her team and their “apparatuses.” Language includes multiple variations of “f---,” as well as “s---,” “b----,” “damn” and “a--.” Pink, her husband and members of her tour entourage drink wine, champagne and beer regularly at meals and events. In one concert scene, Pink suggestively rearranges her breasts inside a tight suit. In a conversation, there’s mention of a blowup doll. Pink reads a letter from a fan who found the courage to come out thanks to the star’s confidence and support for members of the LGBTQ community. (99 minutes)
Available on Amazon Prime.
The Upshaws (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 14+
’90s-style sitcom has swearing, drinking, sex humor.
“The Upshaws” is an edgy sitcom that’s intended for older audiences. Expect lots of strong language (including the n-word), mature themes and sexually suggestive situations. Drinking (beer) is visible, and pot consumption is discussed. Characters argue and trade insults, but the show also depicts a loving family and offers positive themes about responsible parenting, marriage and friendship. (10 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Jupiter's Legacy (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 15+
Ambitious but flat superhero show has violence, profanity.
“Jupiter’s Legacy” is a superhero drama set in its own universe, outside of Marvel or DC. It’s similar to “Watchmen” or “The Boys,” in that it’s geared toward adults and uses superheroes as a platform to examine bigger societal and philosophical questions. Each episode features action sequences that include fights between superheroes and supervillains, explosions, gun violence and sometimes death. The series has some clothed sex scenes, profanity throughout (expect “s---,” “b----,” “a--”), and subplots about heavy alcohol and drug use. The central themes of the show are superheroes’ moral and ethical responsibilities to society. (Eight 35- to 56-minute episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.