“Nightbooks,” produced by Sam Raimi and based on the book by J.A. White, has positive messages about being true to yourself and being a good friend, but will probably be too scary for younger or more-sensitive kids. There’s pretty constant tension as two kids go up against a witch who has abducted them and threatens to kill them, as she has done with many others. The kids outsmart the witch(es) with a combination of cunning, bravery and teamwork, and they learn to value their own unique qualities. But first they’re attacked by a vicious cat, spider-like creatures with knife-sharp legs and an angry unicorn. There are plenty of scary sights, including witches with evil, wrinkled faces and glowing eyes; creepy dolls and old toys; a closet of clothes from kids now long gone; ghosts with white eyes; and kids frozen as tiny statues that seem to scream. The two captured kids fall, run into things and are attacked, poisoned with candy and locked into a cave with skulls. A being comes to life and emerges from a coffin. A witch appears to lose an arm, and another is burned alive. Language is mostly taunts such as “suckers,” “freak,” “twit,” “stupid,” “lame” and “tryhard,” but also “hell,” “crap,” “sucks,” “butts in,” and “oh my God.”

(103 minutes)