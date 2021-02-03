Available on HBO Max.

Rams (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Heartfelt comedy drama has language, mild peril, drinking.

“Rams” is an Australian dramedy with some upsetting scenes involving disease and the slaughter of sheep, including gunshots and dead animals. It centers on Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton), two estranged brothers who live on neighboring farms and compete to breed prize sheep — and whose stubbornness prevents themselves from re-engaging. Guns also are shot to frighten people but never aimed directly at others. Strong language includes “s---” and “b------.” Characters drink on several occasions, alcoholism is referenced and Les gets visibly drunk and passes out. Bush fires are shown, and a character collapses from smoke inhalation. Sex is mainly mentioned in reference to sheep, though there’s some innuendo, and a scene shows two sheep mating. Overall, this is a mild and heartwarming movie, although the more adult themes and moments of peril may be too much for younger kids.

(115 minutes)

Available on various streaming platforms.

Son of the South (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 14+

Civil Rights biopic of White ally has racist crimes, slurs.

“Son of the South” is the true story of Bob Zellner (Lucas Till), an Alabama Klansman’s grandson who, as a college student, immersed himself in the 1960s civil rights movement and later became the first White field secretary of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). Produced by Spike Lee and based on Zellner’s biography, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement,” the movie centers a White character’s relationship to a movement core to Black experiences. Reportedly, that’s because director Barry Alexander Brown wanted to inspire allyship and action in the face of injustice: The movie’s message is that if a descendant of the KKK could march for justice despite beatings, arrests and death threats, there’s no excuse for other White people to stay silent in the face of injustice. But it’s still uncomfortable to watch a civil rights movie in which the cause’s legendary Black activists are supporting characters. Expect to hear many racist slurs (more than 20 uses of the n-word and various versions of it) and see accurate reenactments of hate crimes (beatings, a first-degree murder, fiery crosses, death threats), some by law enforcement officers. Zellner is never presented as a savior — he comes off as initially naive and unaware of how well-organized the freedom movement is — just as someone who did the right thing when few others in his circumstances would.

(103 minutes)

Available on various streaming platforms.

Fate: The Winx Saga (TV-MA)

Streaming

Age 15+

Aged-up fantasy reboot has teen fairies, violence, drinking.

“Fate: The Winx Saga” is a live-action reimagining of the 2004 animated fantasy series, “Winx Club.” While the original was a tween-targeted cartoon, this take is a much darker teen drama. Conflict is created by magical powers and dangerous creatures, resulting in scary images of monsters and bloody corpses. Knives, swords and other weapons are visible in training sessions and fight scenes. There’s lots of romantic tension and sexuality, ranging from flirtation and talk of “shagging” (a.k.a. hooking up) to couples sleeping in bed together. Language includes “hell,” “b----,” “bollocks,” “a--hole,” and “s---.” Teens drink and smoke pot. Despite the iffy content, the show also has a strong theme of camaraderie, especially between main character Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her roommates. (Six roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Netflix.