“A Boy Called Christmas” is a warm, festive family adventure with moments of peril that could frighten younger viewers, as well as parental death. Based on Matt Haig’s popular kids’ book, this Father Christmas origin story centers on a young boy named Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) who sets off on a quest to find his father. It boasts strong role models and positive messages often associated with the holiday season, including the importance of helping those less fortunate and how the thought counts more than the gifts themselves. Characters are chased by animals, threatened and attacked by a troll. But no real harm comes to anyone — other than the troll, whose head explodes off-screen. The settings are very festive, with plenty of Christmas decorations, elf cities and snow, plus an adorable talking mouse (voiced by Stephen Merchant) who’s sure to melt most hearts. The film has plenty of Christmas spirit and overall is a gentle watch that can be enjoyed by most age groups, from kids to grandparents.

(106 minutes)