In theaters.
C'mon C'mon (R)
Age 14+
Beautiful drama about kids in an adult world; language.
“C’mon C’mon” is a black-and-white drama about a radio journalist named Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) who agrees to look after his precocious 9-year-old nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman). It’s a deeply honest, wonderfully thoughtful movie about kids in an adult world that’s more about the journey than the destination. Language is the biggest issue, with several uses of “f---,” plus “s---,” “a--,” “damn,” “d---,” etc. Jesse mentions someone who “got an abortion.” Characters argue, and there are scenes of distress when the nephew disappears. People talk about the death of a mother, and there are scenes of her sickbed. Children from New Orleans discuss Hurricane Katrina, and death is mentioned. A man who checks into a clinic must remove his shoelaces so there’s no possibility of them being used for suicide.
(108 minutes)
In theaters.
A Boy Called Christmas (PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Charming family holiday adventure has scenes of peril.
“A Boy Called Christmas” is a warm, festive family adventure with moments of peril that could frighten younger viewers, as well as parental death. Based on Matt Haig’s popular kids’ book, this Father Christmas origin story centers on a young boy named Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) who sets off on a quest to find his father. It boasts strong role models and positive messages often associated with the holiday season, including the importance of helping those less fortunate and how the thought counts more than the gifts themselves. Characters are chased by animals, threatened and attacked by a troll. But no real harm comes to anyone — other than the troll, whose head explodes off-screen. The settings are very festive, with plenty of Christmas decorations, elf cities and snow, plus an adorable talking mouse (voiced by Stephen Merchant) who’s sure to melt most hearts. The film has plenty of Christmas spirit and overall is a gentle watch that can be enjoyed by most age groups, from kids to grandparents.
(106 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Aquaman: King of Atlantis (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Trippy animated adventure is fun, has cartoonish violence.
“Aquaman: King of Atlantis” is an animated miniseries about the DC Comics superhero. Aquaman (voice of Cooper Andrews), who was raised on land, is taking over for his half brother, Ocean Master (Dana Snyder), in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Expect some edgy physical comedy — such as when Aquaman tries to squeeze his butt cheeks into a small throne for comic effect — as well as romance and kissing between Aquaman and Princess Mera (Gillian Jacobs). Violence is cartoonish but includes lots of punching and kicking, use of underwater weapons, and whacks with Aquaman’s golden trident. The vibe is goofy, but younger kids might be spooked by the edgy character design (some of the underwater creatures are genuinely unsettling). (Three 45-minute episodes)
Available on HBO Max
Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.