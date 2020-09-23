Available on Hulu.

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (PG)

Streaming

Age 7+

Fun-packed fairy tale parody challenges stereotypes.

“Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs” (also known as “Snow White and the Red Shoes”) is a fun-packed animated comedy that breaks the stereotype of traditional fairy tale characters. A parody of the original Brothers Grimm story, this take on Snow White has a strong body-positive theme that emphasizes the beauty of characters of all shapes and sizes. There are some sinister characters and mild cartoon peril, including a scene where (spoiler alert) Merlin (Sam Claflin) appears to die before coming back to life. But none of these are scary enough to bother most kids, and despite lots of flirting and efforts to secure kisses, this remains a quality family-friendly movie. The movie caused some controversy when it was first screened in 2017. A misjudged marketing campaign that suggested that an overweight Snow White wasn’t beautiful was swiftly canceled and publicly denounced by actor Chloë Grace Moretz, who voices Snow White. The producers insisted that the movie has the best intentions: to show that people should celebrate who they are, inside and out, and that true love sees beyond appearances.

(92 minutes)

Available on various streaming platforms.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Unrated)

Streaming

Age 8+

Teen superhero fantasy has adventure, action, and peril.

“Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” stars “Andi Mack’s” Peyton Elizabeth Lee in a teenage superhero tale with fantasy, adventure and some violence. As a group of teenage “second-born royals” discover their secret superpowers and are trained to use them, they’re put into perilous situations — shot at with lasers, thrown to the ground, hit by falling objects and more. A dangerous criminal with the ability to move objects with his mind escapes prison and launches a deadly plot to kill the world’s royalty. It will be up to the second-borns to save the royal families, even if that means eliminating the criminal. The teens learn about teamwork, friendship and the value of traditions, and also about betrayal and people willing to kill for their own purposes. There are some positive messages here that could hit home with younger viewers, including teen characters needing to master their own insecurities, or learning to care about other people and spend less time online. The main character rebels against her own royal family, shouting, “Down with the monarchy!” in public and sneaking into a club although she’s underage. There’s some mild flirtation between the teen characters and language is limited to “sucks” and “jerk.” (90 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Enola Holmes (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 12+

Entertaining period mystery has feminist messages, violence.

“Enola Holmes” stars Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) and is based on the book series by Nancy Springer. It’s lots of fun, but there’s some potentially scary action and violence. Enola (Brown) regularly uses her martial arts and combat training to take down people attacking her, including some who wield weapons like knives and shotguns. Potential spoiler alerts: In one fight scene, she appears to have drowned but survives to blow up a building and escape harm. In another, her friend Lord Tewksbury (Louis Partridge) is shot in the chest. Teens escape an assassin by jumping off a train; in a climactic scene, a character dies via blunt force to the head, which includes a nasty crunching noise. Enola also smashes an adult over the head with a teapot, and an authority figure locks her in a room. Language is mild and includes “hell,” “oh my God” and “dear God.” Despite the intense moments, parents couldn’t ask for a better role model for their tween and teen daughters than strong, independent Enola, who models courage, intelligence and integrity through her actions. She has been raised outside social constraints and taught to think and live for herself. She helps Tewksbury even though it means putting herself in danger. The two teens seem to share an attraction and the desire for a future together; at one point, he kisses her hand. (103 minutes)

Available on Netflix.