Star Trek: Prodigy (TV-Y7)
Age 7+
Sci-fi world reimagined in fun, adventurous animated series.
“Star Trek: Prodigy” is an action-packed CGI animated series that serves as an expansion of the Star Trek universe, bringing new life to the beloved franchise for the next generation. It follows a group of alien teens who are on a quest for adventure and freedom and are soon joined by a familiar face. The series was created by the team that brought “Hotel Transylvania” and “The Lego Movie” to audiences and is intended for younger viewers. Forced servitude and captivity are shown, and sci-fi violence includes various weapons, including laser beams. Themes of teamwork and acceptance are clear, and most of the characters are aliens of a broad range of colors, shapes and sizes.
(10 half-hour episodes)
Available on Paramount Plus.
A Tale Dark & Grimm (TV-Y7)
Age 11+
Fairy tale retelling with humor, violence, and scariness.
“A Tale Dark & Grimm” is a spooky series based on the same-named book and the original Grimm fairy tales; it centers on siblings Hansel (voiced by Andre Robinson) and Gretel (Raini Rodriguez). The series is dark, with no shortage of fantasy violence, and has some scenes and themes that may be upsetting to kids (parents attempting to kill their children, and solo kids fending for themselves). It’s not gory, but there’s death and injury via weapons and dragons and other gruesome scenes — such as a witch trying to bake Hansel alive. The episodes are very suspenseful and purposefully startle viewers, and there are definite villains and lots of moments when Hansel and Gretel are in peril. But three humorous narrator ravens break the tension during intense moments, and much of the violence is depicted in a humorous or stylized way, which lessens the scare factor. For older kids who can handle the scariness, the series is quite funny and imaginatively told.
(10 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Finch (PG-13)
Age 13+
Heart, humor, hope in sci-fi road dramedy; peril, language.
“Finch” is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi buddy road dramedy in which the titular character (Tom Hanks), his dog and an android travel across the remains of the United States. The plot is pretty somber: It looks like the end for the human race, so, before he dies, Finch wants to create a robot to care for his dog. The movie’s dystopian world is scary; devastating storms come on quickly, and it’s accepted knowledge that people might kill each other for individual survival. Offsetting the bleak situations is Finch’s creation. “Jeff” (Caleb Landry Jones) isn’t just mechanical, he’s an AI miracle, full of optimism, hope and humor. As Jeff learns about the world, he behaves like a kid, making “human” mistakes and experiencing big feelings. A frustrated Finch occasionally yells at Jeff and says mean things (“shut up,” “you’re a disappointment”); the harshness helps viewers understand how deeply words like this can cut. Other language includes “hell” and “s---.” Finch is seen nude from the side, with no sensitive parts exposed, and he likes to drink whiskey. A flashback shows a brief moment of gun violence in the background. (115 minutes)
Available on Apple TV Plus.
