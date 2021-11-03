“Eternals” is an epic-scale Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adventure directed by Oscar-winning writer-director Chloe Zhao. It focuses on a team of ancient aliens who emerge after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” to battle the monstrous Deviants they thought they had defeated long ago. With a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and more, this is one of the MCU’s most diverse outings; it features the franchise’s first deaf character and first openly gay hero. It’s also arguably the MCU’s most mature and character-driven film to date. It has themes of sacrifice, unconditional love, and teamwork, but also far more romance than usual — including the MCU’s first on-screen love scene (naked shoulders and all) — and very scary creatures, one of whom eats a parent in front of their child in the movie’s opening scene. While there are lots of talking scenes, action violence is also frequent and often devastating, both in a large-scale way (genocide, natural disasters, destruction) and an intimate one (betrayal, loss, grief). Weapons are used, and spoiler alert! main characters die/are killed. Language includes occasional but not frequent use of “s---,” “ass,” “hell,” etc., and characters drink socially. (157 minutes)