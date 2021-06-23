

A scene from the action adventure “F9.” (Universal Pictures)

F9 (PG-13)

Age 14+

Crash-filled action sequel takes itself too seriously.

“F9” is the tenth movie in the “Fast & Furious” series (if you include “Hobbes & Shaw”), with the same level of incredible stunts, destruction/carnage, and a focus on the ideas of family and teamwork. This one falls a little short of its immediate predecessors, but “Fast” fans will no doubt be racing to see it. Expect tons of over-the-top cartoonish violence, crashes and explosions, guns and shooting, deaths, fighting, punching, kicking, martial arts, hitting with blunt objects, and large-scale destruction. Language includes a few uses of “s---,” plus “a--hole,” “a--,” “hell,” “damn,” etc. There’s a vaguely sex-related joke (about “compensating”) and two scenes of scantily clad women dancing. Characters share beer and drink whiskey in public spaces. (145 minutes)

At area theaters.



Scientist Michelle Fournet in “Fathom.” (Apple TV Plus)

Fathom (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Scientists decode humpback whale sounds in see-worthy docu.

“Fathom” is a documentary about two scientists who set out on separate journeys to study the sounds and songs shared by humpback whales. There are mentions about the possible capsizing of a boat by whales and the crew dying from the cold water, use of the word “crappiest,” and a reference to dead dinosaurs. Images include a can of ale and a couple engaged in an embrace/kiss. The documentary includes positive female representation and lots of great messages about teamwork, courage, curiosity and perseverance. (87 minutes)

Available on Apple TV Plus.



Foreground, from left: Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr and Marta Kessler in “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” (Disney Plus)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Suspense and adventure in whimsical dystopian fantasy.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” is a smart and funny TV adaptation of the book series by the same name about four orphans who enter a school scholarship competition but end up getting recruited for a top-secret world-saving mission instead. There’s a moderate amount of suspense, scariness and violence, so very young kids should sit this one out. The plot has a dark overtone, and though it doesn’t seem like the kids are about to meet their demise in any given moment, the threat is always there. There are some scenes of fantasy violence where clever editing hides most of the actual violence (and there aren’t any guns or knives). Kids get in arguments with each other, and there’s some pushing and shoving as well as verbal hostility. The Constance Contraire character (Marta Kessler) is rude and mean, but she’s always called out on her behavior. Some viewers may be sensitive to the fact that the kids are all orphans, which the plot touches on explicitly. The series is excellent family viewing, but parents of younger kids (or easily scared kids) should take care. (Eight roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.



Liam Neeson stars in “The Ice Road.” (Allen Fraser/Netflix)

The Ice Road (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Thrilling action movie has some violence, swearing.

“The Ice Road” is an action movie in which Liam Neeson plays a truck driver who must embark on a perilous journey to rescue miners trapped in northern Canada. Expect peril and violence throughout, including vehicle chases, fighting with guns, punches and kicks, and some blood. A towline gets wrapped around one character’s leg, breaking the leg before the person is pulled into icy water and drowns. After a vehicle loses control, another character is impaled by a tree branch, with some blood. Truck drivers bully the lead character’s brother, who suffers from aphasia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), calling him a “retard”; the lead character takes out the ringleader with one punch. The brother proves his ability in other areas time and time again as an excellent semi-truck mechanic who’s able to make life-or-death fixes on the fly. The female lead is a strong Native American character who defies media stereotypes of both Native Americans and women. Some drinking; swearing includes “f---,” “s---” and more. (108 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

