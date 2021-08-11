“Buckley’s Chance” is a family drama/adventure set in the Australian outback with some moments of peril and mild — but frequent — language. Ridley (Milan Burch) is a 13-year-old boy from New York who relocates to Australia with his mother after his dad dies and he has trouble at school. When someone who wants to buy land from Ridley’s grandfather, Spencer (Bill Nighy), tries to burn down a barn, Ridley gets involved in a wilderness adventure, evading kidnapping and the elements while learning survival skills along the way. Tense scenes include Ridley clinging to a crumbling cliff and riding rapids before going over a waterfall. Guns show up; they’re described as tools rather than weapons by Spencer, who at one point threatens a group of men with a shotgun. Dingoes are fired at but not hit. One dingo gets tangled in barbed wire but is freed uninjured. Snakes feature in some tense scenes. Language includes several uses of “b------,” “arse” and “bloody.” There’s little female representation, with just two female characters: Ridley’s grieving mother and a police officer. Ridley’s father’s old school friend is an Indigenous Australian character. A number of clearly branded products are seen and used during the movie. (98 minutes)