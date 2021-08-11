Respect (PG-13)
Age 14+
Serious themes, stellar songs in mature Franklin biopic.
“Respect” is a biopic about the life and career of soul singer Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson). Fans of both Franklin and Hudson will be eager to see the many updated versions of Aretha’s hit songs, but this isn’t a light story: It deals with mature topics/themes including drinking (sometimes to excess, leading to fights) and domestic abuse. Ultimately, though, it shows the importance of perseverance and empowerment and regaining control. Expect frequent use of strong language, including “s---,” and the n-word. Characters are choked and threatened with guns, and it’s implied that a 10-year-old is sexually assaulted. There’s also suggestive flirting, heavy make-out scenes and characters shown under the covers after having sex. (145 minutes)
Centaurworld (TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 8+
Musical cartoon has magic, farts, and a war-hardened horse.
“Centaurworld” is an animated musical series about a horse who’s lost in a world of Centaurs. The show is full of wacky characters with quirky magical powers who can’t always stay focused but have good hearts. The centaurs have powers like the ability to become handsome for eight seconds, shoot tiny versions of themselves from their hoofs and other silly magical spells that will delight young children. There’s some potty humor in the form of farting, and words such as “butt” are used. Violence is minimal, but there are descriptions of war. (10 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Buckley's Chance (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 11+
Australian outback family adventure has language, peril.
“Buckley’s Chance” is a family drama/adventure set in the Australian outback with some moments of peril and mild — but frequent — language. Ridley (Milan Burch) is a 13-year-old boy from New York who relocates to Australia with his mother after his dad dies and he has trouble at school. When someone who wants to buy land from Ridley’s grandfather, Spencer (Bill Nighy), tries to burn down a barn, Ridley gets involved in a wilderness adventure, evading kidnapping and the elements while learning survival skills along the way. Tense scenes include Ridley clinging to a crumbling cliff and riding rapids before going over a waterfall. Guns show up; they’re described as tools rather than weapons by Spencer, who at one point threatens a group of men with a shotgun. Dingoes are fired at but not hit. One dingo gets tangled in barbed wire but is freed uninjured. Snakes feature in some tense scenes. Language includes several uses of “b------,” “arse” and “bloody.” There’s little female representation, with just two female characters: Ridley’s grieving mother and a police officer. Ridley’s father’s old school friend is an Indigenous Australian character. A number of clearly branded products are seen and used during the movie. (98 minutes)
Available on demand.
