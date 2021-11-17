“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a follow-up to the beloved “Ghostbusters” franchise as a frighteningly good comedy adventure about kids ridding a town of ghosts. This installment takes place decades after the events of the original and was written to appeal to kids (including a self-possessed tween girl scientist leading the charge), who don’t need to have seen the original to enjoy this one. But longtime fans will be rewarded with a basketful of Easter eggs and cameos from all the original, living Ghostbusters: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson. (Harold Ramis died in 2014.) Count on seeing ghosts both funny and fearsome; keep in mind that special effects have improved since 1984, and what didn’t scare you as a kid might be more frightening through the lens of modern technology. There are references to virginity (without an explanation of what that term means) and a couple of other sexual insinuations that will likely go over most kids’ heads. You can also expect a few swear words (“a--hole,” “s---”). Still, this is definitely a more family-friendly film than the original, with themes of friendship, forgiveness and redemption. Watch through the end of the credits for an extra treat. (124 minutes)