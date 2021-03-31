Available on HBO Max.

Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure (Unrated)

Streaming

Age 6+

Threequel’s humor is lost in translation; pups in peril.

“Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure” is the third movie in the Space Dogs series, Russian animated movies about the (fictional) missions of Belka and Strelka, the Soviet Union’s first dogs to survive space travel. This time around, Belka (voiced by Maria Antonieta Monge) and Strelka (Mauriett Chayeb) are assigned to investigate a dangerous whirlpool in the Atlantic Ocean right next to Cuba, but multiple obstacles (including jellyfish pirates) get in their way. There are some potentially frightening moments of peril, but no one is actually hurt: They’re just put in scary situations like being taken hostage and being threatened with a weapon. Occasional insult language includes “idiot,” “shut up” and “stupid,” and there’s a mild “love at first sight” romance between two supporting characters. Observant young viewers may have questions about the history of space dogs, Soviet Russia and Cuba. (80 minutes)

Available Tuesday on various streaming platforms.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)

Streaming and in theaters

Age 12+

Blockbuster monster mash is heavy on mayhem, light on story.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” — the follow-up to both 2014’s “Godzilla” and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — is a sci-fi/fantasy movie about the age-old battle between two of the world’s biggest titans. Like the previous films, it’s full of explosive, over-the-top action violence, including fights, destruction and nuclear blasts. There are also some gory moments when the titans tear monsters apart and kill humans, and high-tech guns are used. Language isn’t extreme but includes use of “s---,” “b----,” “g--d---” and more. There are mentions of drinking, and a pivotal scene involves a flask and alcohol. Courage and empathy help the characters succeed. Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobbie Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry star. (113 minutes)

In area theaters; also available on HBO Max.

The Irregulars (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

Language, spooky visuals in teen Sherlock Holmes riff.

“The Irregulars” is a mystery series that centers on a group of teens who help Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson with their cases in 19th-century London. Some of the images and plotlines may be too scary for young or sensitive viewers. A flock of ravens attacks a woman, and then her dead body is shown with bloody holes where her eyes used to be. Villains take up residence in spooky old buildings, and inhumanly tall shadowy figures loom large in nightmares. Sexual content includes references to “banging” and making “sweet love,” a scene in which a character unwittingly engages a sex worker who offers to “relieve him” and sexual tension between characters; expect that tension to result in kissing and romantic complications. The diverse (in terms of race, ethnicity, class and socioeconomic status) cast forms a chosen family that is deeply supportive of one another and works together to survive. Language is infrequent, but “s---,” “a--,” “hell” and “prick” all make appearances, as does English slang like “piss off” and “slag.” Some scenes take place in bars; characters drink. (Eight roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Netflix.