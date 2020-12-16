Age 10+

“Selena: The Series” is based on the true-life story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, a Tejano music star who was murdered just as she was on the verge of a mainstream breakout. The show is aimed at a young-adult audience and is more about Selena’s rise to stardom and less about the crime, but there are related visuals, and viewers will certainly see family members and fans grieving. You’re also likely to hear about the criminal justice case involving the murder and to meet Selena’s killer over the course of the series. Otherwise, content is appropriate for family viewing. Sexual content is confined to kissing and flirting; married couples are loyal and faithful to each other. There’s no cursing or drugs; drinking is confined to background audience members drinking at clubs and parties. Selena herself (as played by Christian Serratos) is a fine role model: She’s loyal to her family, hard-working, reliable and optimistic. The Quintanilla family is close and loving; they spend most of their time together and struggle together to succeed in the music business. Selena’s mother is portrayed in a somewhat stereotypical way: always cooking, doing laundry or otherwise supporting her family. But positive messages are strong and frequent: The band shows strong courage and perseverance in performing. (Nine 40-minute episodes)