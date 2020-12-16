Available on Netflix.
The Hardy Boys (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Throwback drama is tense, a bit violent, with tween snark
“The Hardy Boys” is a reimagining of Franklin W. Dixon’s classic books (which were previously adapted for TV in the 1970s). Here, the boys are 12- and 16-year-old brothers Joe and Frank (Alexander Elliot and Rohan Campbell), whose mother has died violently. Further disrupting their lives, their police detective father uproots them from their home and relocates them for the summer to a small town where family lives, and mysteries abound. Violent/scary moments include a member of a fishing boat crew getting shot and the boat getting blown up; later, the sole survivor from the boat holds a knife to Joe’s throat. The brothers generally get along but do call each other names like “butthead,” and younger brother Joe can be snarky to many adults (and kids). (13 roughly 40-minute episodes)
Modern Persuasion (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 13+
Bland Austen modernization has drinking, innuendo.
“Modern Persuasion” is an updated adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Persuasion.” It stars Alicia Witt as the Anne Elliot character, here called Wren, and Shane McRae as Capt. Wentworth stand-in Owen. This take on the story isn’t quite as tween-friendly as previous adaptations: There’s a bit of language (“a--,” “a--hole,” “b----”) and lots of drinking by adults at parties, dinners and bars. Sexual innuendo and references to hooking up are more overt as well. There’s no violence, per se, but one character’s injury requires hospitalization. While main characters are White and straight, the supporting cast offers diverse representations, including Black, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ+ characters. (87 minutes)
Greenland (PG-13)
Streaming
Age 14+
Death, destruction in intense, harrowing disaster flick.
“Greenland” is a disaster movie starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin about a comet that ravages Earth — and one family trying to race to safety. Violence is the biggest issue, with many images of mass destruction and huge, shocking explosions. Guns are fired, and one character kills another with a hammer (it’s seen sticking out of his head). Dead bodies and bloody wounds are shown, a woman is treated roughly, and a child is briefly kidnapped. There’s also fighting, explosions, screaming and general panic. The movie hints that a married man may have had an affair and that his wife is still working on whether to forgive him, but nothing is clearly stated. Infrequent language includes a partial, obscured “f---” and a few uses of “s---,” “goddamn,” etc. With blistering suspense and interesting characters who demonstrate impressive perseverance, the movie works far better than most others of its genre. (119 minutes)
